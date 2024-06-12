A chaotic scene broke out in the outfield at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Tuesday.

A Cincinnati Reds fan ran out onto the field during the ninth inning of the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians.

The fan ran up to Guardians center fielder Tyler Freeman and appeared to say something to him before running toward left field. Once approached by a police officer, the fan did a backflip and attempted to get away.

The police officer then used a taser on the fan, who fell onto the outfield grass. Police officers surrounded the fan and took him into custody.

NBC affiliate WLWT is working to see if the fan will face any felony charges.