Cubs' bullpen loses Heuer, Hughes for season with injuries: reports

The Chicago Cubs’ bullpen has taken a series of big hits this weekend, as Codi Heuer and Brandon Hughes are both likely done for the season due to injuries.

According to multiple reports, including from MLB.com’s Jordan Bastian and the Chicago Tribune’s Meghan Montemurro, both pitchers are expected to miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgeries.

Cubs bullpen takes hit: RHP Codi Heuer and LHP Brandon Hughes are out rest of season.



Heuer had surgery on fractured elbow. Hughes to undergo distal femoral osteotomy to realign left knee.



Details on those procedures here, plus update on Brennen Davis: — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) June 24, 2023

Heuer has not pitched for the Cubs since the 2021 season, and was on a minor league rehab assignment this week when he suffered an arm injury during a game for the Iowa Cubs.

According to the team, Heuer had surgery to repair a bone fracture in his elbow, and will miss the remainder of the season.

Hughes has not pitched since June 11 with a knee injury, and according to reports he will undergo a surgery known as a “distal femoral osteotomy” to realign his left knee, Montemurro reports.

In 17 appearances this season, Hughes posted a 7.24 ERA and an 0-3 record, with 17 strikeouts, eight walks and 11 earned runs allowed.