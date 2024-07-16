Red Sox fans who watched David Ortiz become a Boston sports legend will feel old after seeing who the club picked in the 19th round of the 2024 MLB Draft.

The Red Sox selected Big Papi's son, D'Angelo Ortiz, with the 567th overall pick. D'Angelo is a 20-year-old third baseman out of Miami Dade College in Florida.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Ortiz slashed .328/.431/.374 with one home run and 38 RBI in 48 games last season for Miami Dade College. The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder also played two seasons for the Brockton Rox of the Future Collegiate Baseball League, amassing a 325/.426/.350. There, he played alongside several sons of former MLB stars including Manny Ramirez Jr., Pedro Martinez Jr., and Jaden Sheffield (Gary Sheffield).

It'll be a long road to The Show for "Little Papi," but there's no doubt he'll have the unconditional support of Red Sox fans along the way. It would be unreasonable to compare him to his father, who helped Boston to three World Series titles in his Hall-of-Fame career.

Ortiz marked the second-to-last pick of a pitching-heavy draft for Boston. You can see all 20 of their 2024 draft picks here.