Former Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield dead at 57

BOSTON – JUNE 19: Tim Wakefield #49 of the Boston Red Sox pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning on June 19, 2010 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Ivins/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

Former Red Sox pitcher, special assistant and broadcaster Tim Wakefield passed away this morning at the age of 57, the organization announced on Sunday.

Wakefield spent 29 years in the organization and was the honorary chairman of the Red Sox Foundation.

Our hearts are broken with the loss of Tim Wakefield.



Wake embodied true goodness; a devoted husband, father, and teammate, beloved broadcaster, and the ultimate community leader. He gave so much to the game and all of Red Sox Nation.



Our deepest love and thoughts are with… — Red Sox (@RedSox) October 1, 2023

“Tim’s kindness and indomitable spirit were as legendary as his knuckleball,” said Red Sox Principal Owner John Henry. “He not only captivated us on the field but was the rare athlete whose legacy extended beyond the record books to the countless lives he touched with his warmth and genuine spirit. He had a remarkable ability to uplift, inspire, and connect with others in a way that showed us the true definition of greatness. He embodied the very best of what it means to be a member of the Boston Red Sox and his loss is felt deeply by all of us.”

Wakefield was two-time World Series champion in 2004 and 2007. A 2009 All-Star with Boston, Wakefield was named the American League’s Comeback Player of the Year in 1995, his first of 17 seasons with the Red Sox.

In 2010, Major League Baseball recognized him as one of the most charitable players in the game with the Roberto Clemente Award, his eighth time being nominated for the prestigious honor.