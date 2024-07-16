Country singer Ingrid Andress released a statement Tuesday, revealing what led to her viral national anthem performance at the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby Monday.

"I'm not gonna bull---- ya'll, I was drunk last night," Andress began her message on X Tuesday afternoon. "I'm checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need. That was not me last night. I apologize to MLB, all the fans, and this country I love so much for that rendition. I'll let ya'll now how rehab is I hear it's super fun."

In the hours leading up to her statement, Andress had received social media backlash for her widely panned performance at the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

On Monday night, the four-time Grammy nominee belted an a cappella version of “The Star-Spangled Banner," an incredibly challenging song to sing. Clips of her less-than-popular rendition have since made the rounds on social media.

Who is Ingrid Andress?

A Michigan-native, 32-year-old Andress began her career as a Nashville songwriter, penning songs for performers across genres, including Bebe Rexha's “Girl in the Mirror,” Halestorm's “Conflicted,” and the critically acclaimed “Boys,” which became an international hit for British singer Charli XCX.

Soon, she inked a deal with Warner Music Nashville and Atlantic Records for her own music, releasing her debut album “Lady Like” in 2020. Her breakthrough single “More Hearts Than Mine” proceeded the release, peaked at No. 30 on the Billboard Hot 100 and remained on the list for 20 weeks.

In 2021, she released her second-biggest song to date, the country radio favorite “Wishful Drinking,” a collaboration with singer Sam Hunt. It also spent 20 weeks on the chart, peaking at No. 47.

Her sophomore album, “Good Person,” was released in 2022.

What was the reaction to her MLB Home Run Derby performance?

Andress' performance quickly made the rounds on social media. Sports Illustrated writer Alex Carr posted on X, formerly Twitter, “I’m so sorry, I’m sure Ingrid Andress is a wonderful person, but that was one of the worst national anthems I think I’ve ever heard in my whole life.”

Definitely one of the anthems of all time pic.twitter.com/LvSYSmR1wF — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 16, 2024

Vulture blogger Bethy Squires joked that Andress sang “The Star-Spangled Banner,” "in cursive,” a reference to a popular Internet neologism referring to pop singers stretching vowels and accentuating their vocal fry.

Chris Wright, the executive editor of Saturday Down South, was a bit more delicate: “I enjoy Ingrid Andress’ music and have seen her in concert,” he wrote on X. “After listening to that National Anthem, I have a newfound respect for her producers and sound crew. Wow.”

In Illinois, a suburban Chicago police department threatened to use audio of the rendition to punish traffic violators.

Please note anyone who doesn’t wear their seat belt or speeds thru Bartlett will be forced to listen to 4 x Grammy nominee Ingrid Andress’ home run derby performance again 👀



- BARTLETT POLICE pic.twitter.com/OLVcjUu5er — Bartlett IL PD (@bartlettpd) July 16, 2024

Other controversial performances of the national anthem

In the pantheon of controversial renditions of the national anthem at sporting events, Roseanne Barr's rendition at a 1990 San Diego Padres game, and Fergie at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game, resulted in similar reactions.

Following her performance, Fergie released a statement: "I’ve always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA,” the Grammy-winning singer said. “I’m a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best.”

Barr responded to Fergie's performance, writing on Twitter at the time, “Who saw Fergie’s national anthem performance at the NBA All Star Game? I think mine was better lowkey.”