Judge and Ohtani are MVP front-runners, but plenty of time left in MLB award races

Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani are the front-runners for baseball's MVP awards entering the second half of the 2024 season.

It's only the All-Star break, but one or two clear favorites have emerged for several of the game's top honors. With play set to resume again Friday, here's where award races stand.

AL MVP

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The favorite: Aaron Judge, Yankees

Top challenger: Gunnar Henderson, Orioles

Longer shots: Juan Soto, Yankees; Bobby Witt Jr., Royals; José Ramirez, Guardians

Judge and Henderson have separated themselves in what once looked like it could be a four-player race. The Yankees are only a slight favorite to win the AL East, but the market believes Judge has a decent chance to win MVP honors even if New York finishes behind Baltimore.

Vaughn Dalzell of NBC Sports gives his midseason MLB awards for Cy Young, MVP and Rookie of the Year.

NL MVP

The favorite: Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers

Top challenger: Bryce Harper, Phillies

Longer shots: Freddie Freeman, Dodgers; Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks; Marcell Ozuna, Braves

Injuries to Ronald Acuña Jr. and Mookie Betts have helped Ohtani's chances. As a full-time designated hitter this year, he may face some resistance from voters, but perhaps what Ohtani does on the basepaths — he's tied for third in the major leagues with 23 steals — can make up for his lack of defensive value.

AL Cy Young

The favorite: Tarik Skubal, Tigers

Top challenger: Corbin Burnes, Orioles

Longer shots: Logan Gilbert, Mariners; Seth Lugo, Royals; Garrett Crochet, White Sox; Tanner Houck, Red Sox

Burnes was the pick to start the All-Star Game, but Skubal (10-3, 2.41 ERA) is the favorite for the Cy Young. Of course, there's at least some possibility the Detroit left-hander could be dealt to the National League before the trade deadline.

NL Cy Young

The favorite: Chris Sale, Braves

Top challenger: Zack Wheeler, Phillies

Longer shots: Paul Skenes, Pirates; Ranger Suárez, Phillies; Logan Webb, Giants; Tyler Glasnow, Dodgers

Sale finished in the top six of the American League Cy Young vote for seven straight years from 2012-18, but he never won. It would be something if he finally captures the award now, on the NL side at age 35.

AL Rookie of the Year

The favorite: Wyatt Langford, Rangers

The challenger: Luis Gil, Yankees

Longer shots: Ceddanne Rafaela, Red Sox; Colton Cowser, Orioles; Wilyer Abreu, Red Sox; Mason Miller, Athletics

Langford is the favorite among hitters and Gil among pitchers. Langford hit for the cycle last month, but Gil is well ahead of him in wins above replacement — both the Baseball Reference and FanGraphs versions.

NL Rookie of the Year

The favorite: Paul Skenes, Pirates

The challenger: Jackson Merrill, Padres

Longer shots: Shota Imanaga, Cubs; Gavin Stone, Dodgers; Michael Busch, Cubs

The biggest favorite in any of these awards is Skenes for NL Rookie of the Year. That makes sense, seeing as he's also worked his way into the Cy Young conversation — although there's always some injury risk with pitchers, and it's not clear how hard the Pirates will push him if they don't stay in the postseason race.

AL Manager of the Year

The favorite: Stephen Vogt, Guardians

The challenger: Alex Cora, Red Sox

Longer shots: Matt Quatraro, Royals; Brandon Hyde, Orioles; Rocco Baldelli, Twins

Vogt had tough shoes to fill taking over for Terry Francona, and Cleveland has the best record in the AL after finishing 10 games under .500 last year. Quatraro's Royals are in contention, but for how much longer?

NL Manager of the Year

The favorite: Pat Murphy, Brewers

The challenger: Rob Thomson, Phillies

Longer shots: Oliver Marmol, Cardinals; Carlos Mendoza, Mets; Mike Shildt, Padres

Murphy is similar to Vogt. He took over for a successful manager — in this case, Craig Counsell — and has his team in first place. Thomson's Phillies have the best record in baseball, however. It feels like just about anyone could end up in the last two wild card spots in the NL. Perhaps one of those teams will be sufficiently surprising that its manager reaps the reward.

With Major League Baseball playing four international series this year, what are some unique destinations that could be next on the list?