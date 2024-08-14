Kids are the stars of the Little League World Series, but they aren’t the only ones who get to take the field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Major League Baseball recently introduced the Little League Classic, which gives the participants from the Little League World Series a chance to watch their heroes up close. The event has been a hit from the start for both the Little Leaguers and big leaguers.

Here’s everything to know about the MLB Little League Classic’s history, along with a look at who will be playing in 2024:

What is the MLB Little League Classic?

The Little League Classic is a matchup between two MLB teams at the site of the Little League World Series.

The day begins with action across the Little League World Series, where players from the two MLB teams get to spend the morning and early afternoon watching action at Lamade Stadium and Volunteer Stadium. The roles then reverse at night, as the Little Leaguers and their families fill the stands to watch two big league clubs square off.

The game itself counts as a regular season MLB contest with one team being “home” and the other being “away.” Following the matchup, the pros incorporate Little League sportsmanship by shaking hands at home plate.

When was the MLB Little League Classic founded?

The Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals were the first two MLB teams to take part in the event in 2017.

The announcement of the event came a season after the Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves competed in the Fort Bragg Game, the first ever U.S. professional sporting event held on an active military base. The success of that game led to MLB’s founding of the Little League Classic in March 2017.

MLB later added a Field of Dreams game in 2021 and 2022 next to the filming site of the beloved baseball movie in Dyersville, Iowa.

Where is the MLB Little League Classic played?

The game is held at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport. The venue is the home ballpark for the Williamsport Crosscutters of the collegiate MLB Draft League.

In case you were wondering, no, the diamond is not the size of a Little League field. Along with the standard MLB pitching mound and base paths, it is 323 feet down the left field line, 331 feet down the right field line and 411 feet to center.

When is the 2023 MLB Little League Classic?

The 2024 MLB Little League Classic will be a showdown between the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers. Both teams will be making their Williamsport debut.

The contest will take place at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on Sunday, Aug. 18, as part of ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball.

MLB Little League Classic results by year

Here are the outcomes from the previous four MLB Little League Classics:

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article was published in August 2023.