When is the MLB trade deadline? Date, time and top trade candidates

Front offices across Major League Baseball are on the clock.

The 2024 MLB trade deadline is just weeks away, meaning clubs with postseason aspirations are running out of time to make any final additions via trade.

Two aces changed teams ahead of last year's deadline, with Justin Verlander rejoining the Houston Astros and Max Scherzer going to the eventual champion Texas Rangers. Could more big names be on the move this year?

From the date to the top trade candidates, here's what to know about the 2024 MLB trade deadline:

When is the MLB trade deadline?

The 2024 trade deadline is on Tuesday, July 30.

What time is the MLB trade deadline?

The exact deadline to make deals by is 6 p.m. ET on July 30.

Who are the top MLB trade deadline candidates?

Here's a look at some of the top players who could be on the move ahead of the deadline (players listed alphabetically by last name, all stats through July 10):

Pete Alonso, 1B, New York Mets

Contract situation: Free agent after 2024 season

An Alonso trade seems less likely than it was when the Mets were 11 games under .500 in early June. That's because New York now finds itself right in the thick of a very crowded NL wild-card race, with FanGraphs' projections giving the club a 40.4% chance of making the playoffs. So how the Mets play in the lead-up to the deadline could determine Alonso's availability.

Alonso, 29, is set to hit free agency this offseason. The four-time All-Star and two-time Home Run Derby champion is batting .240/.320/.454 with 18 homers and 48 RBIs.

Tyler Anderson, LHP, Los Angeles Angels

Contract situation: One year, $13 million left on deal after 2024 season

The 34-year-old Anderson has been a bright spot in what's been another rough season overall in Anaheim. After struggling in Year 1 with the Angels, Anderson has rebounded by sporting a 2.81 ERA over 18 starts.

Randy Arozarena, OF, Tampa Bay Rays

Contract situation: Under club control through 2026 season

Arozarena has followed up his first All-Star campaign with a career-worst season. The 29-year-old is batting just .203/.311/.360 with 11 homers and 29 RBIs. The Rays, who have an 11.9% chance of making the postseason per FanGraphs, don't have to be in a rush to trade Arozarena, who's under club control for two more seasons beyond 2024.

Chris Bassitt, RHP, Toronto Blue Jays

Contract situation: One year, $22 million left on deal after 2024 season

The underperforming Blue Jays may be the most interesting team to watch at this year's deadline. Toronto, which has very slim playoff odds, boasts several enticing trade candidates, including Bassitt, should it decide to be sellers. The 35-year-old righty is sporting a sub-4.00 ERA (3.52) as he's done for the past several seasons, although his WHIP has jumped up to 1.44.

Cody Bellinger, OF, Chicago Cubs

Contract situation: Two years, $52.5 million left on deal after 2024 (player opt out available after 2024)

The Cubs decided not to deal Bellinger at last year's deadline and then signed him to a three-year, $80 million deal in the offseason. But Chicago now faces a decision on the 2019 NL MVP yet again.

Bellinger, who turns 29 this month, hasn't been as productive as he was in his bounce-back 2023 season, hitting .269/.331/.410 with nine homers and 37 RBIs. He also has the ability to opt out of the remaining two years and $52.5 million left on his deal after 2024.

Bo Bichette, SS, Toronto Blue Jays

Contract situation: One year, $17.6 million left on deal beyond 2024

Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said in early June that "it doesn't make any sense" for the club to trade Bichette or Vladimir Guerrero Jr. But Toronto's continued struggles have led to speculation about whether either of its franchise cornerstones could be moved before entering contract years. The New York Post's Jon Heyman reported in late June that Toronto "never came close" to reaching long-term agreements with the two stars in past negotiations.

"And folks who know the pair believe the Jays have little to no chance to lock up Bichette, and maybe only a slightly better chance with Guerrero," Heyman added.

Bichette, 26, said in late June he wouldn't be surprised "at all" if he was dealt ahead of the deadline. The two-time All-Star is having a career-worst campaign, hitting just .222/.275/.321 with four homers and 30 RBIs. This would be his first season with a sub-.800 OPS.

Jazz Chisholm Jr., OF, Miami Marlins

Contract situation: Under club control through 2026

The Marlins were among the most active buyers at last year's deadline. This time around, though, they could be one of the most active sellers.

The Athletic's Jim Bowden polled dozens of baseball executives and Chisholm, 26, was pegged as the most likely position player to be traded before the deadline. After struggling to stay on the field in recent seasons, Chisholm has only missed a handful of games in 2024. The one-time All-Star is hitting .256/.325/.414 with 11 homers and 41 RBIs. He's also made strides against left-handed pitchers, bringing his OPS up from .479 last year to .716 in 2024.

Garrett Crochet, LHP, Chicago White Sox

Contract situation: Under club control through 2026

This time last year, Crochet was a full-time reliever recovering from Tommy John. Now, the 25-year-old southpaw leads all of Major League Baseball in strikeouts (146) while sporting a 3.08 ERA and 0.97 WHIP over 19 starts.

USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale reported in late June that the White Sox intend to trade their former No. 11 overall pick as they have "no optimism" about reaching an extension agreement.

Elias Díaz, C, Colorado Rockies

Contract situation: Free agent after 2024 season

The Rockies didn't move Díaz at last year's deadline, but it'd be surprising if that was the case again this year as the 2023 All-Star Game MVP heads toward free agency. The 33-year-old is enjoying an even better offensive season than his first All-Star campaign, hitting .296/.340/.417 with five homers and 30 RBIs.

Carlos Estévez, RHP, Los Angeles Angels

Contract situation: Free agent after 2024 season

Estévez is among the top potential options for teams seeking bullpen help. The 31-year-old right-hander has recorded 16 saves in 19 chances while sporting a 2.79 ERA.

Jack Flaherty, RHP, Detroit Tigers

Contract situation: Free agent after 2024 season

The Baltimore Orioles acquired Flaherty at last year's deadline, but the right-hander struggled mightily down the stretch with a 6.75 ERA over nine appearances. The 28-year-old right-hander has bounced back after signing a one-year, $14 million deal with Detroit, though, boasting a 3.24 ERA and 1.00 WHIP over 15 starts.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B, Toronto Blue Jays

Contract situation: Under club control through 2025 season

Unlike Bichette, Vlad Jr. is putting together another strong season at the dish. The 25-year-old four-time All-Star is hitting .290/.364/.454 with 13 homers and 52 RBIs. Even if Toronto keeps Guerrero and Bichette beyond July 30, their 2025 free agency is looming.

Yusei Kikuchi, RHP, Toronto Blue Jays

Contract situation: Free agent after 2024 season

In addition to Tyler Anderson and Jack Flaherty, Kikuchi is another rental option for any teams in need of rotation help. The 33-year-old right-hander has a 4.00 ERA and 1.27 WHIP over 19 starts this season.

J.D. Martinez, DH, New York Mets

Contract situation: Free agent after 2024 season

Alonso isn't the only Mets slugger that rival clubs may be eyeing. Martinez has continued to fend off Father Time in his age-36 season, hitting .264/.349/.463 with 10 homers and 37 RBIs.

Mason Miller, RHP, Oakland Athletics

Contract situation: Under club control through 2029 season

Miller has quickly turned into one of the most dominant bullpen arms in all of baseball. The flame-thrower, who turns 26 next month, has gone 15-for-17 in save chances and boasts a 2.33 ERA. His average fastball speed of 100.9 mph leads MLB and he combines that with a slider averaging 87.4 mph. The lethal pitch combo has helped him strike out 68 hitters in 38.2 innings.

Miller isn't slated to hit free agency until 2030, either, so prying him away from the A's will require quite the haul.

Luis Robert Jr., OF, Chicago White Sox

Contract situation: Three years, $55 million left on deal after 2024 season ($20 million club option in 2026 and 2027)

Robert, like Chisholm, is a centerfielder who's been limited by injuries. He missed a combined 150-plus games from 2021-22 before his first All-Star season in 2023 when he made 145 appearances. Robert missed over 50 games earlier this season due to a right hip flexor strain, an injury he also sustained in 2021.

While Robert's health may be a concern, his ability to produce at the dish isn't. Robert, who turns 27 next month, boasts a career slash line of .274/.324/.500 and he hit 38 homers in 2023. In 40 games this year, he's hitting .220/.295/.493 with 11 homers and 21 RBIs.

Nightengale reported earlier this month that rival general managers are skeptical about whether any team will meet Chicago's high asking price for Robert.

Brent Rooker, DH/OF, Oakland Athletics

Contract situation: Under club control through 2027 season

Rooker is proving his 2023 All-Star season wasn't an outlier. The 29-year-old slugger is hitting .282/.362/.544 with 18 homers, 17 doubles and 55 RBIs. Rooker may not be the strongest fielder, but he can certainly mash.

It would make sense for the A's to also place a high price tag on Rooker, who's under club control for three more seasons beyond 2024.

Tanner Scott, LHP, Miami Marlins

Contract situation: Free agent after 2024 season

The Marlins closer has continued to build on his strong 2023 campaign. Scott, who turns 30 later this month, has a 1.42 ERA over 37 appearances. The first-time All-Star has struck out 42 hitters while completing 13 of 15 save opportunities.

Jesse Winker, OF, Washington Nationals

Contract situation: Free agent after 2024 season

Winker, who turns 31 next month, has regained the form he showed with the Cincinnati Reds earlier in his career. Following down seasons with the Seattle Mariners and Milwaukee Brewers, he joined the Nationals this past offseason on a one-year, $1.5 million deal -- and he's certainly outperforming that contract. Winker is hitting .264/.379/.430 with 10 homers and 41 RBIs.

Kirby Yates, RHP, Texas Rangers

Contract situation: Free agent after 2024 season

It's safe to say this isn't what the Rangers envisioned their title defense would look like. While Texas is still lingering in the playoff race, the defending champs have just a 9.6% chance of making the playoffs per FanGraphs.

Should the Rangers decide to sell, they may have the best rental bullpen arm on the trade market in Yates. The 37-year-old signed with Texas in the offseason on a one-year, $4.5 million deal and has gone on to post a career-best 0.84 ERA over 32 appearances. He's struck out 45 hitters and hasn't blown a save in 14 chances.

