Oakland Athletics

A's owner John Fisher apologizes to fans for failing to keep team in Oakland

"Staying in Oakland was our goal, it was our mission, and we failed to achieve it," he said.

By Ali Thanawalla

Oakland Athletics owner John Fisher issued a lengthy statement directed at fans ahead of the team's final series in the city it has called home since 1968.

At the end of the letter, Fisher apologized to A's fans upset with the team's impending move to Las Vegas, with at least a three-year pitstop at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento.

"There are millions of dedicated and passionate A's fans, in Oakland and around the world," Fisher wrote. "Countless dedicated staff members and Oakland Coliseum employees have poured their hearts into this team, and their efforts have meant so much to our community. I know there is great disappointment, even bitterness. Though I wish I could speak to each one of you individually, I can tell you this from the heart: we tried. Staying in Oakland was our goal, it was our mission, and we failed to achieve it. And for that I am genuinely sorry."

The A's and the city of Oakland were working to get a new ballpark built at Howard Terminal, but the team ended those discussions last year and turned its attention to relocating to Las Vegas.

In April, the A's announced they would move to Sin City and use Sutter Health Park as a temporary home until their Las Vegas ballpark is ready, presumably for the start of the 2028 MLB season.

A's fans have spent the entire 2024 MLB season voicing their displeasure with Fisher's decision to move the team.

The team begins a three-game series against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday, which will be an emotional time for A's fans.

