A's to leave Oakland after 2024, play in Sacramento for 3 seasons before Las Vegas move

The Sacramento Kings announced Thursday that Sutter Health Park will host the Oakland Athletics for three MLB seasons starting in 2025 with an option for a fourth, ahead of the team's move to Las Vegas.

That means the A's will leave Oakland, their home since 1968, after the 2024 MLB season, and play in Sacramento in 2025, 2026 and 2027. Their proposed Las Vegas ballpark is scheduled to be built in time for the 2028 campaign.

The announcement comes after A’s team officials conducted meetings with representatives from the city of Oakland and Alameda County on Tuesday and the city of Sacramento on Wednesday.

The A's will play at Sutter Health Park -- currently the home of the Sacramento River Cats, the San Francisco Giants’ Triple-A affiliate -- during their time in Sacramento. The Kings are the majority owner of the River Cats.

“I’m thrilled to welcome the A’s to Sutter Health Park, where players and fans alike can enjoy a world-class baseball experience and create unforgettable memories,” Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé said in a statement. “Today marks the next chapter of professional sports in Sacramento. The passion of our fans is second to none, and this is an incredible opportunity to showcase one of the most dynamic and vibrant markets in the country.”

Said MLB commissioner Rob Manfred: “On behalf of all of MLB, I want to express my appreciation to West Sacramento, Sutter Health Park, the Kings and the greater Sacramento region for their excitement to host the A’s for interim play, as the A’s new permanent home is built in Las Vegas.”

"We look forward to making Sutter Health Park our home through our move to Las Vegas," A's owner John Fisher added. "We extend our appreciation to the Kings and the City of West Sacramento for hosting the A’s while we work to complete our new ballpark in Las Vegas.”

The A’s proposed Las Vegas ballpark will be built on a 9-acre parcel of land at the former Tropicana hotel site. The Tropicana officially closed Tuesday so it could be demolished to make away from the A's new home.

Unable to come to an agreement to remain in the Coliseum past this season, the A’s now will head 86 miles northeast to Sacramento for at least the next three seasons. That means the A's final game in Oakland will be Sept. 26 against the Texas Rangers.