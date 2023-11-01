Trending
World Series

When is the Rangers' World Series parade and celebration?

By Ahraya Burns

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

History has been made in the world of baseball as the Texas Rangers secured their place as the 2023 World Series Champions.

Fans have waited 50 years championship, and now they are finally celebrating a World Series win! What better way to celebrate than with a parade?

When is the parade?

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Per Arlington PD, the parade will take place on Friday, Nov. 3.

Where would the parade take place?

According to a tweet from the Arlington Police Department after the game Wednesday night, Arlington will take the honor of hosting its championship parade.

MLB

World Series 9 mins ago

Watch: Rangers celebrate World Series title with Creed singalong

Texas Rangers 23 mins ago

‘You inspired me': Bruce Bochy hails Rangers' players after World Series win

We’ll have updates here as they become available.

This article tagged under:

World Series
Share
NBC Chicago Telemundo Chicago NBC Sports
Contact Us