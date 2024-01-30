Vladimir Guerrero Jr. named ‘MLB The Show 24' cover athlete

The MLB Home Run Derby champion has a new title: "MLB The Show" cover athlete.

Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was revealed as the cover star for "MLB The Show 24" on Tuesday.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Guerrero earned his third straight All-Star selection in 2023 and won the Home Run Derby in Seattle. He finished the year with 26 homers, 94 RBIs and a .264 batting average in his fifth MLB season with the Blue Jays.

The 24-year-old joins Miami Marlins phenom Jazz Chisholm, Los Angeles Dodgers sensation Shohei Ohtani and San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. as recent "MLB The Show" cover athletes.

Vlad Jr. is also following in his father's footsteps as a video game cover athlete. Vladimir Guerrero Sr. graced the cover of "MLB 2006," the last edition of that series before it became "MLB The Show."

"It's crazy to see that full-circle moment," Ramone Russell, a product development, communications and brand strategist for Sony, said, via MLB.com. "At the same time, this is Vladdy Jr.'s story. This is Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s story. His dad is a big part of it, but we wanted to make sure we were focusing on Vlad Jr."

"MLB The Show" traveled to Guerrero's hometown in the Dominican Republic in December to film a documentary in honor of him being named the game's 2024 cover athlete.

Fans can preorder "MLB The Show 24" for PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch. The game will officially release on March 19.