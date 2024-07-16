What to know about the 2024 MLB All-Star Game: How to watch, start time, rosters and more

It's time for the Midsummer Classic

The top players from the American League will square off against the best of the National League in the 2024 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday.

The 94th edition of the Midsummer Classic will be played at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers, in Arlington. It will be the first All-Star Game ever played at Globe Life Field, which opened in 2020, and just the second one held in Arlington.

The Cubs and White Sox are each represented by first-year, left-handed starting pitchers at this year's All-Star Game, with rookie Shota Imanaga on the National League squad and Garrett Crochet on the American League roster.

In 17 starts so far this season, Imanaga has an 8-2 record with a 2.97 ERA, striking out 98 batters and walking just 16 in 97 innings of work.

Imanaga inked a four-year deal worth $53 million with the Cubs during the offseason, and got off to a rollicking start, winning his first five decisions and allowing just five earned runs in his first nine starts for the Cubs.

According to MLB, that gave him an ERA of just 0.84, the lowest through nine career starts in league history.

Crochet has flourished in his first season as a starter this year. Heading into the All-Star break, Crochet led all pitchers in baseball with 150 strikeouts through 20 starts. Further, he has a 3.02 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and has walked just 23 batters.

His 107.1 innings pitched this season surpasses the total number of innings pitched in his entire MLB career leading up to 2024 (73 innings).

As for the All-Star Game, the NL snapped a nine-game losing streak in 2023, beating the AL 3-2 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. Can the NL secure back-to-back wins for the first time since winning three straight from 2010-12? Or will the AL get back in the win column?

Here's everything you need to know to get set for the 2024 All-Star Game:

What time does the MLB All-Star Game start?

First pitch is slated for 8 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is the MLB All-Star Game on?

The All-Star Game will air on FOX.

Where to stream the MLB All-Star Game live online

The exhibition will also be available to stream on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports app.

Does the MLB All-Star Game determine World Series home-field advantage?

The All-Star Game no longer decides which league gets home-field advantage in the World Series. That rule had been in place from 2003-2016.

How many innings are there in the MLB All-Star Game?

There are nine innings in the All-Star Game.

Are there extra innings in the MLB All-Star Game?

If the All-Star Game is tied after nine innings, it will be decided via a Home Run Derby rather than go to extra innings. The Derby format sees three players from each team get three swings apiece -- with coaches pitching to them -- to try to hit as many homers as possible. After all six players have gone, the team with the most total home runs wins.

Who are the MLB All-Star Game starting pitchers?

Pittsburgh Pirates standout rookie Paul Skenes will take the ball first for the NL. The 22-year-old former No. 1 overall pick will be just the fifth rookie pitcher to ever start an All-Star Game. Skenes is 6-0 with a 1.90 ERA and 0.92 WHIP over the first 11 starts of his big league career.

Baltimore Orioles veteran Corbin Burnes got the starting nod for the AL.

Who are the AL, NL starters for the MLB All-Star Game?

Here's the starting nine for the AL and the NL:

American League

National League

What are the AL, NL rosters for the MLB All-Star Game?

And here's a look at the rest of the AL and NL rosters:

American League reserves

C: Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals

INF: Jose Altuve, Houston Astros (inactive)

INF: Carlos Correa, Minnesota Twins

INF: Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox (inactive)

INF: Josh Naylor, Cleveland Guardians

INF: Isaac Paredes, Tampa Bay Rays

INF: Willi Castro, Minnesota Twins (replacement)

INF: Jordan Westburg, Baltimore Orioles (replacement)

INF: Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals

INF: Corey Seager, Texas Rangers (replacement)

OF: Jarren Duran, Boston Red Sox

OF: Riley Greene, Detroit Tigers

OF: Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros (inactive)

OF: Anthony Santander, Baltimore Orioles (replacement)

DH: David Fry, Cleveland Guardians

American League pitchers

LHP: Tyler Anderson, Los Angeles Angels

RHP: Corbin Burnes, Baltimore Orioles**

RHP: Emmanuel Clase, Cleveland Guardians

LHP: Garrett Crochet, Chicago White Sox

RHP: Logan Gilbert, Seattle Mariners (inactive)

RHP: Clay Holmes, New York Yankees

RHP: Tanner Houck, Boston Red Sox

RHP: Seth Lugo, Kansas City Royals

RHP: Mason Miller, Oakland Athletics

RHP: Andrés Muñoz, Seattle Mariners (replacement)

LHP: Cole Ragans, Kansas City Royals

LHP: Tarik Skubal, Detroit Tigers

RHP: Kirby Yates, Texas Rangers

National League reserves

C: Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers

INF: CJ Abrams, Washington Nationals

INF: Pete Alonso, New York Mets

INF: Luis Arraez, San Diego Padres

INF: Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

INF: Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati Reds

INF: Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers

INF: Ryan McMahon, Colorado Rockies

OF: Jackson Merrill, San Diego Padres

OF: Heliot Ramos, San Francisco Giants

OF: Bryan Reynolds, Pittsburgh Pirates

OF: Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres

DH: Marcell Ozuna, Atlanta Braves

National League pitchers

LHP: Max Fried, Atlanta Braves (replacement)

RHP: Tyler Glasnow, Los Angeles Dodgers (inactive)

RHP: Hunter Greene, Cincinnati Reds (replacement)

RHP: Ryan Helsley, St. Louis Cardinals

RHP: Jeff Hoffman, Philadelphia Phillies

LHP: Shota Imanaga, Chicago Cubs

RHP: Reynaldo López, Atlanta Braves

LHP: Chris Sale, Atlanta Braves (inactive)

LHP: Cristopher Sánchez, Philadelphia Phillies (replacement)

LHP: Tanner Scott, Miami Marlins

RHP: Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirates**

LHP: Matt Strahm, Philadelphia Phillies

LHP: Ranger Suárez, Philadelphia Phillies (inactive)

RHP: Robert Suarez, San Diego Padres

RHP: Logan Webb, San Francisco Giants

RHP: Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies

Who are the MLB All-Star Game managers and how are they chosen?

The All-Star Game managers come from the reigning NL and AL pennant winners. That means Arizona Diamondbacks skipper Torey Lovullo will manage the NL and Rangers skipper Bruce Bochy will oversee the AL.