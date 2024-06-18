Who is the oldest living Baseball Hall of Famer following Willie Mays death?

Baseball has lost one of the greatest to ever play the game.

San Francisco Giants legend Willie Mays died at the age of 93 on Tuesday, leading to an outpouring of tributes to the beloved Hall of Famer.

Mays, who was inducted at Cooperstown in 1979 after a 22-year playing career, had been the oldest living member of the Baseball Hall of Fame.

He inherited the title in January 2021 at the age of 89 when former Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda passed away at 93 years old.

Who is the oldest living Baseball Hall of Famer?

With Mays passing, the title of oldest living Baseball Hall of Famer is now held by former shortstop Luis Aparicio, who is 90 years old.

Born in 1934 in Venezuela, Aparicio spent 18 seasons in Major League Baseball with the Chicago White Sox, Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox. The 1956 Rookie of the Year had 2,677 career hits and led the league in stolen bases for nine consecutive seasons.

Aparicio, a 13-time All-Star, won nine Gold Glove awards and was a member of the 1966 Orioles team that won the World Series. He was induced into the Hall of Fame in 1984, becoming the first Venezuela native to be enshrined.

Getty Chicago White Sox shortstop Luis Aparicio stands in Yankee Stadium during a 1959 game against New York. (Getty)

In April, Aparicio became the second-oldest living Hall of Famer behind Mays following the passing of former St. Louis Cardinals manager Whitey Herzog, who was 92.

Here are the current oldest living members of those enshrined in Cooperstown, according to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Luis Aparicio, 90 (April 29, 1934)

Bud Selig, 89 (July 30, 1934)

Sandy Koufax, 88 (Dec. 30, 1935)

Bill Mazeroski, 87 (Sept. 5, 1936)

Pat Gillick, 86 (Aug. 22, 1937)

Orlando Cepeda, 86 (Sept. 17, 1937)

Juan Marichal, 86 (Oct. 20, 1937)

Billy Williams, 86 (June 15, 1938)

Tony Oliva, 85 (July 20, 1938)

Jim Katt, 85 (Nov. 7, 1938)

Baseball legend Willie Mays died in his home Tuesday and this is how Giants announcer Jon Miller broke the news during the team’s telecast.