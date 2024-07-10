Bubba Wallace punished for ‘door-slamming' Alex Bowman at NASCAR Chicago race

NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace has been issued a fine after he deliberately struck Chicago Street Race winner Alex Bowman’s car after Sunday’s race.

Bowman, who won for the first time since 2022, had clipped Wallace on the 25th lap of the race, sending him spinning and virtually ending any chance he had of winning the event.

After Bowman captured the victory in the rain-shortened race, Wallace deliberately swerved into his car on the cooldown lap, striking the right side of the vehicle in a maneuver known in the sport as “door-slamming.”

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

After Alex Bowman won the 2024 NASCAR Chicago Street Race, Bubba Wallace put him into the wall, not letting him forget about the crash he caused earlier on Sunday

According to NASCAR, Wallace was fined $50,000 following the incident for violating the sport’s Member Code of Conduct:

NEWS: @BubbaWallace has been fined $50,000 for violating the NASCAR Member Code of Conduct Sunday at @NASCARChicago. pic.twitter.com/DVbCQ3vKqP — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 10, 2024

After the race, Bowman apologized to Wallace for spinning out his vehicle.

“I have to apologize again to the 23 guys,” he said. “I just messed up and was trying to get my windshield wiper on and missed a corner and ruined their whole day. I hate that and I’m still embarrassed by that.”

Bowman’s victory was his first in 80 races and punched his ticket into the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. He also won for the second time in his career in the Chicago area, having won the final Cup Series race held at Chicagoland Speedway in 2019.

Both Bowman and Wallace will be back on the track Sunday when they compete at Pennsylvania’s Pocono Raceway in the Great American Getaway 400.