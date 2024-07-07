Watch: Crash knocks Shane Van Gisbergen out of NASCAR Chicago Street race

Defending champion Shane Van Gisbergen has been knocked out of the NASCAR Chicago Street Race after a crash on the rainy streets of Chicago Sunday afternoon.

Van Gisbergen, who won last year’s Cup series race and won Saturday’s Xfinity Series race on the streets of Chicago, hit the wall on the 25th lap of the race after being hit by another driver:

SHANE VAN GISBERGEN IS OUT!



He will NOT defend his win from last year in Chicago.



SHANE VAN GISBERGEN IS OUT!

He will NOT defend his win from last year in Chicago.

Van Gisbergen was coming around Turn 6 onto East Balbo when he was hit from behind by Chase Briscoe, who slid into the wall. Van Gisbergen’s car also hit the wall, and he immediately got out of the vehicle, dashing his hopes of back-to-back titles.

Shortly after the crash, NASCAR officials threw a red flag, halting the race so that jet-dry trucks could dry off the wet circuit.

Last year’s event was shortened by rain, as more than eight inches of rain fell in Chicago in a 24-hour period. This year’s race started out mostly dry, but rain continued to build throughout the event prior to the crash.