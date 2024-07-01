NASCAR Chicago Street Race entry lists: Drivers to watch, favorites for Grant Park 165

NASCAR is back in Chicago this week.
The world’s best stock car drivers will take to the streets of the Windy City for the second straight year in the Grant Park 165 (Cup Series) and The Loop 110 (Xfinity Series).
The Cup Series, which is NASCAR’s top division, will have 40 drivers competing to win the second Chicago Street Race. The second-tier Xfinity Series race will feature 38 competitors.
Here’s a look at all the drivers for the 2024 Chicago Street Races:
NASCAR Chicago entry list: Who is racing?
The Cup Series entry list includes all of the usual full-time drivers, plus a few wild cards.
Shane van Gisbergen, who races full-time in the Xfinity Series but won the Cup race in Chicago last summer, will defend his victory in the No. 16 Chevy for Kaulig Racing. Elsewhere, Xfinity regulars A.J. Allmendinger and Austin Hill will enter the Cup race as part-time entries and road-racing ace Joey Hand will make his first start of the season for RFK Racing.
Here's the entry list for the Cup race on Sunday:
|Car number
|Driver
|Team
|Sponsor
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Busch Light
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Discount Tire
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Get Bioethanol
|4
|Josh Berry
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Overstock
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Valvoline
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Elk Grove Village
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Celsius
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Zone
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|NAPA Auto Parts
|10
|Noah Gragson
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Bass Pro Shops
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Sport Clips
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Menards
|13
|A.J. Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Benesch
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Mahindra Tractors
|15
|Kaz Grala
|Rick Ware Racing
|Remixers.com/Meat N' Bone
|16
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Kaulig Racing
|Wendy's
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Fastenal
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Bass Pro Shops
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Craftsman Tools
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Motorcraft/Quick Lane
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Shell/Pennzoil
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|McDonald's
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Relay Payments
|31
|Daniel Hemric
|Kaulig Racing
|Cirkul
|33
|Austin Hill
|Richard Childress Racing
|United Rentals
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Chicago White Sox
|38
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Gener8tor
|41
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Haas Tooling
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Legacy Motor Club
|Dollar Tree
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Family Dollar
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Jordan Brand
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Mariano's/Colgate
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Ally
|51
|Justin Haley
|Rick Ware Racing
|Pinnacle Home Improvement
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Monster Energy
|60
|Joey Hand
|RFK Racing
|BuildSubmarines.com
|66
|Josh Bilicki
|MBM Motorsports
|Purekick Hydration
|71
|Zane Smith
|Spire Motorsports
|Focused Health
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
|Zeigler Auto Group
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|Trackhouse Racing
|Jockey/Folds of Honor
The Xfinity Series had its Chicago race shortened last year due to heavy rain. Only 25 of 56 laps were completed before the weather hit, with Cole Custer being declared the winner.
Custer, who went on to win the Xfinity title last season, will return to defend his victory -- but he'll face stiff competition. Van Gisbergen, driving the No. 97 for Kaulig Racing, will be the favorite after his Cup win last year. He's also won two Xfinity races on road courses this season.
In addition to SVG, eight other drivers will pull double-duty this weekend: Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez, Ty Gibbs, John Hunter Nemechek, A.J. Allmendinger, Austin Hill and Josh Bilicki.
Forty-three cars are on the initial entry list, but only 38 can qualify for the event (per NASCAR rules) -- so five drivers will miss the show.
Here's the entry list for the Xfinity race on Saturday:
|Car number
|Driver
|Team
|Sponsor
|00
|Cole Custer
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Andy's Frozen Custard
|07
|Alex Labbe
|SS-Green Light Racing
|TBA
|1
|Sam Mayer
|Richard Childress Racing
|PCI Pharma Services
|2
|Jesse Love
|Richard Childress Racing
|WAT
|4
|Ty Dillon
|JD Motorsports
|Crav'n Flavor
|5
|Anthony Alfredo
|Our Motorsports
|DUDE Wipes
|6
|Thomas Annunziata
|JD Motorsports
|TBA
|7
|Justin Allgaier
|JR Motorsports
|Brandt
|8
|Sammy Smith
|JR Motorsports
|Allstate
|9
|Brandon Jones
|JR Motorsports
|Menards
|11
|Josh Williams
|Kaulig Racing
|Alloy Employer Services
|14
|Andre Castro
|SS-Green Light Racing
|eRacing Association
|15
|Joey Logano
|AM Racing
|Klutch Vodka
|16
|A.J. Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Celsius
|17
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|HendrickCars.com
|18
|Sheldon Creed
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Friends of Jaclyn Foundation
|19
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|He Gets Us
|20
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Jewel Osco
|21
|Austin Hill
|Richard Childress Racing
|Dow Coatings
|26
|Sage Karam
|Sam Hunt Racing
|Colture Sports
|27
|Jeb Burton
|Jordan Anderson Racing
|Norma Ammunition
|28
|Kyle Sieg
|RSS Racing
|TBA
|29
|Blaine Perkins
|RSS Racing
|TBA
|31
|Parker Retzlaff
|Jordan Anderson Racing
|Funkaway
|32
|Austin Green
|Jordan Anderson Racing
|3Dimensional.com
|35
|Brad Perez
|Joey Gase Motorsports
|TBA
|36
|Daniel Suarez
|DGM Racing
|Van Der Hagen
|38
|Matt DiBenedetto
|RSS Racing
|TBA
|39
|Ryan Sieg
|RSS Racing
|SciAps
|42
|Leland Honeyman Jr.
|Young's Motorsports
|Randco Industries
|43
|Ryan Ellis
|Alpha Prime Racing
|Snapchat
|44
|Brennan Poole
|Alpha Prime Racing
|Toxic Waste Energy Drink
|45
|Alon Day
|Alpha Prime Racing
|JSSI
|48
|Parker Kligerman
|Big Machine Racing
|Spiked Lite Coolers
|50
|Preston Pardus
|Pardus Racing, Inc.
|Chinchor Electric
|51
|Jeremy Clements
|Jeremy Clements Racing
|Impel Union
|53
|TBA
|Joey Gase Motorsports
|24 Needs 24
|81
|Chandler Smith
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Smith General Contracting
|88
|Connor Mosack
|JR Motorsports
|Porter Pipe & Supply
|91
|Kyle Weatherman
|DGM Racing
|Beard Guyz
|92
|Josh Bilicki
|DGM Racing
|Insurance King
|97
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Kaulig Racing
|WeatherTech
|98
|Riley Herbst
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Monster Energy
5 drivers to watch in the NASCAR Chicago Street Race
Here are five names to keep an eye on throughout the weekend:
Shane van Gisbergen
Where else would we begin? SVG's victory in Chicago last summer came in his debut start. Since then, the New Zealander has moved to the U.S. and fully immersed himself in the NASCAR world. He has two wins in the Xfinity Series this season and is competing part-time at the Cup level while honing his skills. SVG will be a threat to win both events this weekend.
Christopher Bell
Last year, Bell led the most laps (37) and won Stage 1 and 2 before finishing 18th. The driver of the No. 20 Toyota is arguably the hottest driver in the Cup Series right now, too. He's won two of the last six races and leads all drivers with nine stage wins. Bell should be in contention on Sunday as he aims for his 10th career victory.
Kyle Larson
Arguably the biggest star in NASCAR, Larson made headlines in May when he competed in his first Indy 500. The California native leads the Cup points standings and recently won at Sonoma Raceway, another road course. Larson finished fourth in Chicago last year.
Chase Elliott
NASCAR's most popular driver doubles as one of the series' elite road-racers. Elliott leads all active drivers with seven career road course victories, though the last came back in 2021. In Chicago last summer, Elliott finished third after crashing in practice and starting at the rear of the field.
Justin Haley
Here's an underdog to watch out for. Haley led 23 laps in Chicago last year and finished second to SVG, but he's in a different car this time around. He moved to Rick Ware Racing over the offseason, a move that surprised many as RWR is one of smaller teams. But the 25-year-old Haley has impressed in 2024 with four top-15 finishes in the last seven races. He could be a sneaky pick to run well once again on the streets of Chicago.
When is the NASCAR Chicago Street Race in 2024?
The Grant Park 165 is scheduled for Sunday, July 7, at 3:30 p.m. CT on NBC.
On Saturday, July 6, at 2:30 p.m. CT on NBC, NASCAR’s second-tier Xfinity Series will hold The Loop 110. Some of NASCAR’s rising stars will compete in this event as they hope to eventually reach the Cup Series.