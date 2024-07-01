Trending
NASCAR Chicago Street Race

NASCAR Chicago Street Race entry lists: Drivers to watch, favorites for Grant Park 165

Here's the entry list and a breakdown of the drivers competing in the 2024 Chicago Street Race.

By Logan Reardon

Share
NBCUniversal Media, LLC

NASCAR is back in Chicago this week.

The world’s best stock car drivers will take to the streets of the Windy City for the second straight year in the Grant Park 165 (Cup Series) and The Loop 110 (Xfinity Series).

The Cup Series, which is NASCAR’s top division, will have 40 drivers competing to win the second Chicago Street Race. The second-tier Xfinity Series race will feature 38 competitors.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Here’s a look at all the drivers for the 2024 Chicago Street Races:

NASCAR Chicago entry list: Who is racing?

The Cup Series entry list includes all of the usual full-time drivers, plus a few wild cards.

Shane van Gisbergen, who races full-time in the Xfinity Series but won the Cup race in Chicago last summer, will defend his victory in the No. 16 Chevy for Kaulig Racing. Elsewhere, Xfinity regulars A.J. Allmendinger and Austin Hill will enter the Cup race as part-time entries and road-racing ace Joey Hand will make his first start of the season for RFK Racing.

Here's the entry list for the Cup race on Sunday:

Car numberDriverTeamSponsor
1Ross ChastainTrackhouse RacingBusch Light
2Austin CindricTeam PenskeDiscount Tire
3Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingGet Bioethanol
4Josh BerryStewart-Haas RacingOverstock
5Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsValvoline
6Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingElk Grove Village
7Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsCelsius
8Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingZone
9Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsNAPA Auto Parts
10Noah GragsonStewart-Haas RacingBass Pro Shops
11Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingSport Clips
12Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeMenards
13A.J. AllmendingerKaulig RacingBenesch
14Chase BriscoeStewart-Haas RacingMahindra Tractors
15Kaz GralaRick Ware RacingRemixers.com/Meat N' Bone
16Shane van GisbergenKaulig RacingWendy's
17Chris BuescherRFK RacingFastenal
19Martin Truex Jr.Joe Gibbs RacingBass Pro Shops
20Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingCraftsman Tools
21Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingMotorcraft/Quick Lane
22Joey LoganoTeam PenskeShell/Pennzoil
23Bubba Wallace23XI RacingMcDonald's
24William ByronHendrick MotorsportsRelay Payments
31Daniel HemricKaulig RacingCirkul
33Austin HillRichard Childress RacingUnited Rentals
34Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsChicago White Sox
38Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsGener8tor
41Ryan PreeceStewart-Haas RacingHaas Tooling
42John Hunter NemechekLegacy Motor ClubDollar Tree
43Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubFamily Dollar
45Tyler Reddick23XI RacingJordan Brand
47Ricky Stenhouse Jr.JTG Daugherty RacingMariano's/Colgate
48Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsAlly
51Justin HaleyRick Ware RacingPinnacle Home Improvement
54Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingMonster Energy
60Joey HandRFK RacingBuildSubmarines.com
66Josh BilickiMBM MotorsportsPurekick Hydration
71Zane SmithSpire MotorsportsFocused Health
77Carson HocevarSpire MotorsportsZeigler Auto Group
99Daniel SuarezTrackhouse RacingJockey/Folds of Honor
2024 Grant Park 165 entry list

The Xfinity Series had its Chicago race shortened last year due to heavy rain. Only 25 of 56 laps were completed before the weather hit, with Cole Custer being declared the winner.

Custer, who went on to win the Xfinity title last season, will return to defend his victory -- but he'll face stiff competition. Van Gisbergen, driving the No. 97 for Kaulig Racing, will be the favorite after his Cup win last year. He's also won two Xfinity races on road courses this season.

In addition to SVG, eight other drivers will pull double-duty this weekend: Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez, Ty Gibbs, John Hunter Nemechek, A.J. Allmendinger, Austin Hill and Josh Bilicki.

Forty-three cars are on the initial entry list, but only 38 can qualify for the event (per NASCAR rules) -- so five drivers will miss the show.

Here's the entry list for the Xfinity race on Saturday:

Car numberDriverTeamSponsor
00Cole CusterStewart-Haas RacingAndy's Frozen Custard
07Alex LabbeSS-Green Light RacingTBA
1Sam MayerRichard Childress RacingPCI Pharma Services
2Jesse LoveRichard Childress RacingWAT
4Ty DillonJD MotorsportsCrav'n Flavor
5Anthony AlfredoOur MotorsportsDUDE Wipes
6Thomas AnnunziataJD MotorsportsTBA
7Justin AllgaierJR MotorsportsBrandt
8Sammy SmithJR MotorsportsAllstate
9Brandon JonesJR MotorsportsMenards
11Josh WilliamsKaulig RacingAlloy Employer Services
14Andre CastroSS-Green Light RacingeRacing Association
15Joey LoganoAM RacingKlutch Vodka
16A.J. AllmendingerKaulig RacingCelsius
17Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsHendrickCars.com
18Sheldon CreedJoe Gibbs RacingFriends of Jaclyn Foundation
19Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingHe Gets Us
20John Hunter NemechekJoe Gibbs RacingJewel Osco
21Austin HillRichard Childress RacingDow Coatings
26Sage KaramSam Hunt RacingColture Sports
27Jeb BurtonJordan Anderson RacingNorma Ammunition
28Kyle SiegRSS RacingTBA
29Blaine PerkinsRSS RacingTBA
31Parker RetzlaffJordan Anderson RacingFunkaway
32Austin GreenJordan Anderson Racing3Dimensional.com
35Brad PerezJoey Gase MotorsportsTBA
36Daniel SuarezDGM RacingVan Der Hagen
38Matt DiBenedettoRSS RacingTBA
39Ryan SiegRSS RacingSciAps
42Leland Honeyman Jr.Young's MotorsportsRandco Industries
43Ryan EllisAlpha Prime RacingSnapchat
44Brennan PooleAlpha Prime RacingToxic Waste Energy Drink
45Alon DayAlpha Prime RacingJSSI
48Parker KligermanBig Machine RacingSpiked Lite Coolers
50Preston PardusPardus Racing, Inc.Chinchor Electric
51Jeremy ClementsJeremy Clements RacingImpel Union
53TBAJoey Gase Motorsports24 Needs 24
81Chandler SmithJoe Gibbs RacingSmith General Contracting
88Connor MosackJR MotorsportsPorter Pipe & Supply
91Kyle WeathermanDGM RacingBeard Guyz
92Josh BilickiDGM RacingInsurance King
97Shane van GisbergenKaulig RacingWeatherTech
98Riley HerbstStewart-Haas RacingMonster Energy
2024 The Loop 110 entry list

5 drivers to watch in the NASCAR Chicago Street Race

Here are five names to keep an eye on throughout the weekend:

Shane van Gisbergen

Where else would we begin? SVG's victory in Chicago last summer came in his debut start. Since then, the New Zealander has moved to the U.S. and fully immersed himself in the NASCAR world. He has two wins in the Xfinity Series this season and is competing part-time at the Cup level while honing his skills. SVG will be a threat to win both events this weekend.

Christopher Bell

Last year, Bell led the most laps (37) and won Stage 1 and 2 before finishing 18th. The driver of the No. 20 Toyota is arguably the hottest driver in the Cup Series right now, too. He's won two of the last six races and leads all drivers with nine stage wins. Bell should be in contention on Sunday as he aims for his 10th career victory.

Kyle Larson

Arguably the biggest star in NASCAR, Larson made headlines in May when he competed in his first Indy 500. The California native leads the Cup points standings and recently won at Sonoma Raceway, another road course. Larson finished fourth in Chicago last year.

Chase Elliott

NASCAR's most popular driver doubles as one of the series' elite road-racers. Elliott leads all active drivers with seven career road course victories, though the last came back in 2021. In Chicago last summer, Elliott finished third after crashing in practice and starting at the rear of the field.

Justin Haley

Here's an underdog to watch out for. Haley led 23 laps in Chicago last year and finished second to SVG, but he's in a different car this time around. He moved to Rick Ware Racing over the offseason, a move that surprised many as RWR is one of smaller teams. But the 25-year-old Haley has impressed in 2024 with four top-15 finishes in the last seven races. He could be a sneaky pick to run well once again on the streets of Chicago.

When is the NASCAR Chicago Street Race in 2024?

The Grant Park 165 is scheduled for Sunday, July 7, at 3:30 p.m. CT on NBC.

On Saturday, July 6, at 2:30 p.m. CT on NBC, NASCAR’s second-tier Xfinity Series will hold The Loop 110. Some of NASCAR’s rising stars will compete in this event as they hope to eventually reach the Cup Series.

This article tagged under:

NASCAR Chicago Street Race
Share
NBC Chicago Telemundo Chicago NBC Sports
Contact Us