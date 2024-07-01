NASCAR Chicago Street Race entry lists: Drivers to watch, favorites for Grant Park 165

NASCAR is back in Chicago this week.

The world’s best stock car drivers will take to the streets of the Windy City for the second straight year in the Grant Park 165 (Cup Series) and The Loop 110 (Xfinity Series).

The Cup Series, which is NASCAR’s top division, will have 40 drivers competing to win the second Chicago Street Race. The second-tier Xfinity Series race will feature 38 competitors.

Here’s a look at all the drivers for the 2024 Chicago Street Races:

NASCAR Chicago entry list: Who is racing?

The Cup Series entry list includes all of the usual full-time drivers, plus a few wild cards.

Shane van Gisbergen, who races full-time in the Xfinity Series but won the Cup race in Chicago last summer, will defend his victory in the No. 16 Chevy for Kaulig Racing. Elsewhere, Xfinity regulars A.J. Allmendinger and Austin Hill will enter the Cup race as part-time entries and road-racing ace Joey Hand will make his first start of the season for RFK Racing.

Here's the entry list for the Cup race on Sunday:

Car number Driver Team Sponsor 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Busch Light 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Discount Tire 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Get Bioethanol 4 Josh Berry Stewart-Haas Racing Overstock 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Valvoline 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Elk Grove Village 7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Celsius 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Zone 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports NAPA Auto Parts 10 Noah Gragson Stewart-Haas Racing Bass Pro Shops 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Sport Clips 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Menards 13 A.J. Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Benesch 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Mahindra Tractors 15 Kaz Grala Rick Ware Racing Remixers.com/Meat N' Bone 16 Shane van Gisbergen Kaulig Racing Wendy's 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Fastenal 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Bass Pro Shops 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Craftsman Tools 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Motorcraft/Quick Lane 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Shell/Pennzoil 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing McDonald's 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Relay Payments 31 Daniel Hemric Kaulig Racing Cirkul 33 Austin Hill Richard Childress Racing United Rentals 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Chicago White Sox 38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Gener8tor 41 Ryan Preece Stewart-Haas Racing Haas Tooling 42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Dollar Tree 43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Family Dollar 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Jordan Brand 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Mariano's/Colgate 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Ally 51 Justin Haley Rick Ware Racing Pinnacle Home Improvement 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Monster Energy 60 Joey Hand RFK Racing BuildSubmarines.com 66 Josh Bilicki MBM Motorsports Purekick Hydration 71 Zane Smith Spire Motorsports Focused Health 77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Zeigler Auto Group 99 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Jockey/Folds of Honor 2024 Grant Park 165 entry list

The Xfinity Series had its Chicago race shortened last year due to heavy rain. Only 25 of 56 laps were completed before the weather hit, with Cole Custer being declared the winner.

Custer, who went on to win the Xfinity title last season, will return to defend his victory -- but he'll face stiff competition. Van Gisbergen, driving the No. 97 for Kaulig Racing, will be the favorite after his Cup win last year. He's also won two Xfinity races on road courses this season.

In addition to SVG, eight other drivers will pull double-duty this weekend: Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez, Ty Gibbs, John Hunter Nemechek, A.J. Allmendinger, Austin Hill and Josh Bilicki.

Forty-three cars are on the initial entry list, but only 38 can qualify for the event (per NASCAR rules) -- so five drivers will miss the show.

Here's the entry list for the Xfinity race on Saturday:

Car number Driver Team Sponsor 00 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing Andy's Frozen Custard 07 Alex Labbe SS-Green Light Racing TBA 1 Sam Mayer Richard Childress Racing PCI Pharma Services 2 Jesse Love Richard Childress Racing WAT 4 Ty Dillon JD Motorsports Crav'n Flavor 5 Anthony Alfredo Our Motorsports DUDE Wipes 6 Thomas Annunziata JD Motorsports TBA 7 Justin Allgaier JR Motorsports Brandt 8 Sammy Smith JR Motorsports Allstate 9 Brandon Jones JR Motorsports Menards 11 Josh Williams Kaulig Racing Alloy Employer Services 14 Andre Castro SS-Green Light Racing eRacing Association 15 Joey Logano AM Racing Klutch Vodka 16 A.J. Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Celsius 17 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports HendrickCars.com 18 Sheldon Creed Joe Gibbs Racing Friends of Jaclyn Foundation 19 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing He Gets Us 20 John Hunter Nemechek Joe Gibbs Racing Jewel Osco 21 Austin Hill Richard Childress Racing Dow Coatings 26 Sage Karam Sam Hunt Racing Colture Sports 27 Jeb Burton Jordan Anderson Racing Norma Ammunition 28 Kyle Sieg RSS Racing TBA 29 Blaine Perkins RSS Racing TBA 31 Parker Retzlaff Jordan Anderson Racing Funkaway 32 Austin Green Jordan Anderson Racing 3Dimensional.com 35 Brad Perez Joey Gase Motorsports TBA 36 Daniel Suarez DGM Racing Van Der Hagen 38 Matt DiBenedetto RSS Racing TBA 39 Ryan Sieg RSS Racing SciAps 42 Leland Honeyman Jr. Young's Motorsports Randco Industries 43 Ryan Ellis Alpha Prime Racing Snapchat 44 Brennan Poole Alpha Prime Racing Toxic Waste Energy Drink 45 Alon Day Alpha Prime Racing JSSI 48 Parker Kligerman Big Machine Racing Spiked Lite Coolers 50 Preston Pardus Pardus Racing, Inc. Chinchor Electric 51 Jeremy Clements Jeremy Clements Racing Impel Union 53 TBA Joey Gase Motorsports 24 Needs 24 81 Chandler Smith Joe Gibbs Racing Smith General Contracting 88 Connor Mosack JR Motorsports Porter Pipe & Supply 91 Kyle Weatherman DGM Racing Beard Guyz 92 Josh Bilicki DGM Racing Insurance King 97 Shane van Gisbergen Kaulig Racing WeatherTech 98 Riley Herbst Stewart-Haas Racing Monster Energy 2024 The Loop 110 entry list

5 drivers to watch in the NASCAR Chicago Street Race

Here are five names to keep an eye on throughout the weekend:

Shane van Gisbergen

Where else would we begin? SVG's victory in Chicago last summer came in his debut start. Since then, the New Zealander has moved to the U.S. and fully immersed himself in the NASCAR world. He has two wins in the Xfinity Series this season and is competing part-time at the Cup level while honing his skills. SVG will be a threat to win both events this weekend.

Christopher Bell

Last year, Bell led the most laps (37) and won Stage 1 and 2 before finishing 18th. The driver of the No. 20 Toyota is arguably the hottest driver in the Cup Series right now, too. He's won two of the last six races and leads all drivers with nine stage wins. Bell should be in contention on Sunday as he aims for his 10th career victory.

Kyle Larson

Arguably the biggest star in NASCAR, Larson made headlines in May when he competed in his first Indy 500. The California native leads the Cup points standings and recently won at Sonoma Raceway, another road course. Larson finished fourth in Chicago last year.

Chase Elliott

NASCAR's most popular driver doubles as one of the series' elite road-racers. Elliott leads all active drivers with seven career road course victories, though the last came back in 2021. In Chicago last summer, Elliott finished third after crashing in practice and starting at the rear of the field.

Justin Haley

Here's an underdog to watch out for. Haley led 23 laps in Chicago last year and finished second to SVG, but he's in a different car this time around. He moved to Rick Ware Racing over the offseason, a move that surprised many as RWR is one of smaller teams. But the 25-year-old Haley has impressed in 2024 with four top-15 finishes in the last seven races. He could be a sneaky pick to run well once again on the streets of Chicago.

When is the NASCAR Chicago Street Race in 2024?

The Grant Park 165 is scheduled for Sunday, July 7, at 3:30 p.m. CT on NBC.

On Saturday, July 6, at 2:30 p.m. CT on NBC, NASCAR’s second-tier Xfinity Series will hold The Loop 110. Some of NASCAR’s rising stars will compete in this event as they hope to eventually reach the Cup Series.