NASCAR Chicago Street Race set for 2025 return

After two rain-shortened races, the NASCAR Chicago Street Race is back on the circuit’s calendar for the 2025 season, it was revealed Thursday.

According to NASCAR, both the Xfinity Series and Cup Series races will return to Chicago in 2025, the final year of a three-year contract that the city and racing circuit entered into.

The official schedule also includes a new stop in Mexico City, among other changes.

“The Chicago Street Race weekend has quickly become one of the highlights of the Chicago summer calendar, so we are proud to bring NASCAR back to this great city for a third year in a row,” President Julie Giese said in a statement.

According to officials, the Cup Series’ Chicago Street Race will take place on Sunday, July 6, with the Xfinity Series race taking place on July 5.

The first two editions of the Cup Series race have both been shortened due to rain, with his year’s race only running 58 laps and 127.6 miles.

The track is set up around Chicago’s Grant Park, racing up several of the city’s most iconic streets, including DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Columbus Drive and Michigan Avenue. The race has been scheduled around Fourth of July for the last two summers, and will return to that slot again in 2025.

The city and NASCAR originally agreed to a three-year contract to host the race, with the 2025 edition being the last one on the current deal.