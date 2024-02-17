Every winner from 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend events

The stars were out in Indianapolis on Saturday.

With Friday's events in the rear-view mirror, Saturday brought the most anticipated competitions of the annual festivities.

The night included Steph Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu in a 3-point showdown.

Here's a rundown of the winners from Saturday's events:

NBA Skills Challenge winner 2024

The Skills Challenge pitted the Pacers (Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, Myles Turner), No. 1 picks (Victor Wembanyama, Anthony Edwards, Paolo Banchero) and All Stars (Scottie Barnes, Tyrese Maxey, Trae Young).

Indiana's three players emerged victorious.

HALI'S HALFCOURT SHOT ENDS IT 🔥



The hometown Team Pacers are the #KiaSkills champions! 🏆#StateFarmSaturday on TNT pic.twitter.com/xHiTgw9BBm — NBA (@NBA) February 18, 2024

NBA 3-point contest winner 2024

The eight participants in 2024 were:

Malik Beasley, Milwaukee Bucks

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks

Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Lillard came out on top for the second year in a row.

DAMIAN LILLARD'S 26 POINTS MAKE HIM THE BACK-TO-BACK #Starry3PT CHAMPION!



His last shot is the winner... because of course ⌚️ pic.twitter.com/OqcHpurcfE — NBA (@NBA) February 18, 2024

Steph Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu winner 2024

Ionescu used WNBA basketballs and shot from the NBA 3-point line, but couldn't come out on top.

Curry topped Ionescu's 26 points with 29 to win.

STEPH RESPONDS WITH 29 TO WIN IT 👨🏽‍🍳 pic.twitter.com/odGaOfwkOA — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 18, 2024

NBA dunk contest winner 2024

The four participants were defending champion Mac McClung (G League), Jaime Jaquez Jr. (Miami Heat), Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics) and Jacob Toppin (New York Knicks).

McClung topped Brown in the final round.