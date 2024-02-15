How to watch the 2024 NBA All-Star Game: TV channel, streaming, schedule

NBA stars are ready to shine.

All of the league's best players will convene this weekend for the annual All-Star Game.

Led by captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, the two conferences will battle it out in an exhibition for bragging rights.

Here's all the info for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game:

When and where is the NBA All-Star Game?

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game is set for Sunday, Feb. 18, at 8 p.m. ET in Indianapolis.

Who will host the 2024 NBA All-Star Game?

The Indiana Pacers will be the host team for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game.

Festivities on Saturday -- including the Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest and Dunk Contest -- will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the NFL's Indianapolis Colts. The game on Sunday will be played at the Pacers' home, Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

How can I watch the NBA All-Star Game?

The NBA All-Star Game will be broadcast on TNT, along with the rest of the weekend's events in Indianapolis.

Where can I stream the NBA All-Star Game?

The NBA All-Star Game will be available to stream on TNTdrama.com.

NBA All-Star rosters for East and West in 2024

After six years of team captains picking players in a draft-style format, the NBA is going back to tradition in 2024. The two teams will be split up by conference, with the East battling the West. Here are the full rosters and coaches for each team:

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Starter: Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers*

Starter: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (captain)

Starter: Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Starter: Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

Starter: Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

Julius Randle, New York Knicks*

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

Injury replacement: Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Injury replacement: Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors

Head coach: Doc Rivers, Milwaukee Bucks

*Embiid and Randle will not play due to injuries

WESTERN CONFERENCE