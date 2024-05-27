Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Walton, who was a two-time national champion at UCLA before winning two titles in the NBA, died Monday following a prolonged battle with cancer, the NBA announced. He was 71.

The NBA said Walton was surrounded by his family.

“Bill Walton was truly one of a kind," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "As a Hall of Fame player, he redefined the center position. His unique all-around skills made him a dominant force.

"What I will remember most about him was his zest for life. He was a regular presence at league events – always upbeat, smiling ear to ear and looking to share his wisdom and warmth. I treasured our close friendship, envied his boundless energy and admired the time he took with every person he encountered."

A La Mesa, California, native, Walton earned legend status at both the college and pro level. He was named national player of the year in each of his three seasons at UCLA as the Bruins went a combined 86-4. Playing for legendary coach John Wooden, Walton powered the Bruins to consecutive 30-0 seasons in 1972 and 1973.

The Portland Trail Blazers selected Walton with the first overall pick in the 1974 NBA Draft. In just his third season, the 6-foot-11 center led the franchise to its first and only championship as Portland defeated the Philadelphia 76ers in the 1977 Finals. Walton, who was the NBA MVP runner-up that season, earned Finals MVP honors as well.

Walton was named NBA MVP the following season where he averaged 18.9 points, 13.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.5 blocks per game. But his career was then disrupted by chronic foot injuries.

Walton played in just 14 total games in the four seasons following his MVP-winning 1977-78 campaign. He logged four seasons with the Clippers, first in San Diego and then in Los Angeles, before joining the Boston Celtics for what would be the final stop of his career.

In his debut season with Boston, Walton won Sixth Man of the Year and captured his second NBA championship as the Celtics defeated the Houston Rockets in the 1986 Finals. The following 1986-87 campaign, where Walton appeared in just 10 games, marked his final NBA season.

"Bill Walton was one of the most consequential players of his era," the Celtics said in a statement. "Walton could do it all, possessing great timing, complete vision of the floor, excellent fundamentals, and was of one of the greatest passing big men in league history. He derived great joy from basketball and music, and deeply cherished his moments with teammates and friends.

"As a Celtic, Bill overcame years of debilitating injuries, regained his zest for the game, and helped guide the 1986 Boston Celtics championship with both his play and his spirit."

Walton, who played in 468 games over 10 NBA seasons, averaged 13.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.2 blocks per game for his career. In addition to his MVP and Sixth Man of the Year honors, Walton also made two All-Star Games, two All-Defensive First Teams, one First Team All-NBA and one Second Team All-NBA.

Walton was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 1993. He was a member of both the NBA’s 50th anniversary and 75th anniversary teams.

In his post-playing career, Walton became an Emmy-winning broadcaster. He was was named one of the top 50 sports broadcasters of all time by the American Sportscasters Association and even appeared on The New York Times' bestseller list for his memoir, “Back from the Dead." It told the story of a debilitating back injury suffered in 2008, one that left him considering taking his own life because of the constant pain, and how he spent years recovering.

Walton was beloved for his on-air tangents and sometimes appeared on-air in Grateful Dead T-shirts; Walton was a huge fan of the band and referenced it often, even sometimes recording satellite radio specials celebrating what it meant to be a “Deadhead.”

And the Pac-12 Conference, which has basically evaporated in many ways now because of college realignment, was another of his many loves. He always referred to it as the “Conference of Champions” and loved it all the way to the end.

“It’s very hard to put into words what he has meant to UCLA’s program, as well as his tremendous impact on college basketball," UCLA head coach Mick Cronin said in a statement. "Beyond his remarkable accomplishments as a player, it’s his relentless energy, enthusiasm for the game and unwavering candor that have been the hallmarks of his larger than life personality.

“As a passionate UCLA alumnus and broadcaster, he loved being around our players, hearing their stories and sharing his wisdom and advice. For me as a coach, he was honest, kind and always had his heart in the right place. I will miss him very much. It’s hard to imagine a season in Pauley Pavilion without him.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.