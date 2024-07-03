What is Bronny James' contract? How much LeBron's son will make in NBA

Bronny James is officially a Los Angeles Laker.

After being drafted with the No. 55 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, James, the son of superstar LeBron, put pen to paper on his first NBA contract Wednesday.

Coming out of USC, James averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.8 steals in 19.3 minutes per game across 25 appearances. He posted a 37/27/68 shooting split on 4.5/2.4/1.4 volume.

So, how much will James make in his first professional NBA deal? Here's what to know:

How much does Bronny James make in the NBA?

James' first NBA deal will see him make a reported $7.9 million across four years, via Spotrac.

About $5.4 million of that will be guaranteed, with the fourth year being a team option. He also cannot be traded until Dec. 15, 2025.

Who are the highest-paid No. 55 overall picks in NBA history?

Could James become one of the best-paid No. 55 overall picks in NBA history? There's certainly a chance.

Here's a list of the top 10 highest-paid No. 55 picks, sorted by their career earnings, via HoopsHype:

Patrick Mills, $81.9 million Luis Scola, $47.1 million E'Twaun Moore, $43.7 million Jeremy Evans, $9 million Ryan Bowen, $8.8 million Kenny Gattison, $6.8 million Joffrey Lauvergne, $6.7 million Aaron Wiggins, $4.7 million Nigel Williams-Goss, $1.5 million Lawrence Roberts, $1.06 million

If James were to finish out his contract, he'd be around the six-to-seven range, plus more if he gets another deal.

How much does LeBron James make in the NBA?

LeBron, for comparison's sake, just reportedly signed a two-year deal with the Lakers worth $104 million, which is $52 million a year.

In terms of career earnings, James could haul in as much as $583 million through his NBA career by the end of this new deal.

What was LeBron James' rookie contract?

After being the 2003 No. 1 overall pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron was on a four-year contract worth $18.7 million.

