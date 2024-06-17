BOSTON, MA – APRIL 24: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics, left, Jaylen Brown #7 and Kristaps Porzingis #8 during the first quarter of game two of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs against the Miami Heat at TD Garden on April 24, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

After nearly two decades, Banner No. 18 finally arrived.

The Boston Celtics won the 2024 NBA Finals Monday after beating the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 in Game 5.

In the process, Boston nearly completed a rare sweep in the NBA Finals, a feat that has only occurred three times since the turn of the century. Instead, they settled for a gentleman's sweep and got to win in front of a home crowd.

Even more rare, though, is that the Celtics also became the most winningest team in NBA history. With 18 championships, Boston is now alone at the top of the NBA summit.

So, how does Boston's 18 titles rank against teams from the other four major sports in the United States? Let's take a look:

Which team has the most championships in the NBA, NFL, MLB and NHL?

Among the major four sports in the U.S. -- the NBA, NFL, MLB and NHL -- only a few teams have experienced monumental success, even if most of the wins transpired deep in the past.

The Celtics added an 18th championship, but only two have come after their triumph in 1986. Here's how Boston compares to the teams with the most titles in the NFL, MLB and NHL:

New York Yankees, MLB : 27 titles

: 27 titles Montreal Canadiens, NHL : 24 titles

: 24 titles Boston Celtics, NBA : 18 titles

: 18 titles Green Bay Packers, NFL: 13 titles

Which team has the most NBA championships?

The Celtics have the most NBA championships with 18 following their win over the Mavericks. Here's a list of the top five:

When was the Celtics' first NBA championship win?

The Celtics first won the NBA Finals in 1957, beating the St. Louis Hawks in seven games. It was also Bill Russell's rookie season.

When was the Celtics' most recent NBA championship?

The Celtics last won the NBA Finals in 2008, beating the Lakers in six games. The team was headlined by Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen and Rajon Rondo.