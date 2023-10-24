Bulls' DeMar DeRozan savors longevity before 15th NBA season opener

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

Entering his 15th season, DeMar DeRozan doesn’t take Opening Night lightly.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“It’s amazing, man, just to think about the longevity, to be able to play this game so long. To still be going, to still love the game, to still have motivation, the passion, everything about it,” he said following Tuesday’s practice at the Advocate Center. “I don’t look at it like I feel old. It’s more so it’s a blessing to still be playing.”

DeRozan, 34, passed the 1,000-game mark last season. His first opener came way back in 2009. Having just turned 20, his Toronto Raptors faced off against LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“I was terrified as (expletive). I’m not going to lie to you,” DeRozan said. “I’ll never forget: I was walking out there and it felt really like a dream. And I remember walking on that court like I couldn’t believe I was playing against Shaq. Me being from LA, I watched Shaq my whole life. So to able to step on the same floor as Shaq made it feel so surreal, made it feel like a dream come true. And I think I even got a block that game. I blocked his shot. I just remember being terrified that I couldn’t believe I was in that moment.”

Indeed, DeRozan registered a block on an O’Neal layup attempt in the Raptors’ 10-point victory. With Andrea Bargnani, Chris Bosh and Jose Calderon providing the offensive punch, DeRozan took just six shots and scored eight points while finishing a team-high plus-11.

Suffice to say, he’ll play a slightly larger offensive role when the Chicago Bulls face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night at the United Center. But the feelings and anticipation remain the same.

“It’s always exciting because that’s the first night of the journey for what’s to come---the good, the bad, the ups and downs, the heartbreak, the wins, the losses, the learning experience,” DeRozan said.

Coby White is set to play in his fifth NBA opener. Asked what he was doing during DeRozan’s NBA debut, the affable White took the bait.

“I was 9 years old,” he said. “So I don’t really remember.”

But White agrees there’s something special about Opening Night.

“There’s a lot of positive energy, positive talk going around,” he said. “Vibes are great. We’re excited.”

For Billy Donovan, the matchup offers an opportunity to face the franchise that lured him from the college coaching ranks. Donovan spent five seasons coaching the Thunder, who now employ Mark Daigneault, whom Donovan hired first at Florida in the college ranks and then again in Oklahoma City.

“I enjoyed my time there and the people I interacted with,” Donovan said.

Opening Night only counts as one game. But DeRozan wants to use it to start building what he hopes the Bulls’ identity will be.

“We have to be resilient. We can’t show bad body language when a quarter isn’t going our way, a play isn’t going our way,” DeRozan said. “We have to be one of those teams that is resilient at home or on the road.”

The journey begins Wednesday.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.