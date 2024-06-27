Illinois star Marcus Domask signs deal with Bulls after NBA Draft concludes

The Chicago Bulls have moved quickly after the NBA Draft to add players to their roster, inking former Illinois forward Marcus Domask to an Exhibit-10 contract.

Prior to the 2023-24 campaign, Domask transferred to Illinois after four seasons at SIU. He averaged 15.9 points and five rebounds per game in 38 contests for the Illini.

He registered a triple-double in the team’s NCAA Tournament opener against Morehead State, and scored 22 points in the second round against Duquesne, helping the Illini to an Elite Eight appearance.

Domask was denied another year of eligibility by the NCAA during the offseason, leaving him eligible to sign with a professional team.

His teammate Terrence Shannon Jr. was selected with the 27th overall pick in the draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves, making him the first Illinois player selected in the first round in more than a decade.

An “Exhibit-10” contract is a one-year deal that can be signed during the offseason when the maximum roster size increases to 21 players, according to the league’s Collective Bargaining Agreement.

If Domask is waived before the regular season, he would be designated as an “affiliate player,” with the Bulls retaining his G-League rights. He could then elect to play with the Windy City Buls and ultimately be entitled to his full bonus if he remains with the team for 60 days, according to Hoops Rumors.

If Domask were to head overseas, he would not be eligible for the bonus.

The Bulls could also convert the contract into a two-way deal before the season, which would lock in the bonus immediately.

It is expected that Domask will play for the team’s Summer League squad.

