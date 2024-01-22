10 observations: Bulls blow 23-point lead, fall to Suns

PHOENIX --- The Chicago Bulls became the Phoenix Suns’ sixth straight victim Monday night at Footprint Center, falling 115-113 to begin their three-game trip in arguably the most entertaining game of the year.

The Suns have won nine straight in this series. Here are 10 observations:

---The Bulls led by as many as 23 but endured close to a 13-minute stretch without an assist as ball movement dried up for awhile until some elite shotmaking late. They became the sixth team this season to lose a 23-point lead.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

---The Suns only had nine second-chance points, but the last three proved killer. The Bulls led 111-110 and got a stop on Bradley Beal but couldn’t secure the 50-50 ball on the rebound. Drew Eubanks came up with it and fed Durant, who buried a 3-pointer with 29.5 seconds left. DeMar DeRozan tied it with his midrange magic. But Durant sank a ridiculously difficult double-clutch jumper with 1.6 seconds left.

---Durant missed his first six 3-point attempts and was 4-for-16 at one point. But Donovan, who coached Durant in Oklahoma City, talked pregame about how Durant never shies from adversity or big moments. And Durant kept coming. He finished with 43 points on 16-for-32 shooting, hitting some ridiculous shots under contest.

---Caruso, who tied his career-high with five 3-pointers, drew his fourth foul and exited with 7:31 left in the third and the Bulls leading 79-59. The Suns closed the quarter with a 24-11 run to make it a seven-point game entering the fourth quarter. Coach Billy Donovan said that stretch proved the turning point in the game.

---The game got chippy in the third quarter. DeMar DeRozan took exception to Grayson Allen’s typical extracurricular silliness after one whistle. Drew Eubanks received a technical foul for shoving Coby White from behind. Andre Drummond then followed suit with his own technical when he took exception to a hard Eubanks foul and shoved him. Then, DeRozan attempted a power dunk over Eubanks that Durant blocked.

---Coby White positively starred, falling one assist shy of his first career triple-double. He also victimized the Suns twice on sublime hesitation stop-and-start moves, including strong defender Durant.

---The trio of Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal improved to 8-4 when fully healthy, although they lost one of those games when Beal left in the first 5 minutes to injury.

“With them being whole now, the three of them on the floor together are head and shoulders the best offense in the league,” coach Billy Donovan said pregame.

---You couldn’t script a better offensive start by the Bulls. They assisted on their first 10 field goals, led by as many as 19 and shot 65.2 percent with seven 3-pointers in a 37-point first quarter. Making it even more impressive was the fact DeRozan didn’t even attempt a shot until the 1 minute, 26 second mark of the first quarter. Fittingly, DeRozan made it.

White posted 11 points and five assists in the first quarter, marking the first time in his career he has posted a quarter with at least 10 points and five assists. He also sank three deep 3-pointers in the first quarter alone.

---Local product Dalen Terry didn’t just play first-quarter minutes. He guarded Durant and Bradley Beal on consecutive possessions.

---Ayo Dosunmu posted back-to-back steals late in the first half. After the first, he missed a good look on a short bank shot after sublime ball movement in transition. On the next, White streaked ahead of him but Dosunmu kept the ball for a dunk. The two shared a laugh afterward about Dosunmu not giving up the ball. Dosunmu finished with 13 points and two steals. In the second half, he scored over Durant in transition.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.