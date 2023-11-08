10 Observations: Bulls fall short despite valiant effort against Phoenix Suns

The Bulls stayed at home on Wednesday to host Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns. It was an extremely valiant effort, as the Bulls --- once down by 18 points --- came back to send this game to overtime. They fell just short in overtime on account of a missed game-winner from DeMar DeRozan.

Here are 10 observations from the game:

--- Again, the Bulls were able to stay healthy, avoiding missing anyone from the lineup. The Suns, who have been banged up significantly to start this season, returned Bradley Beal for his first game of the season. They were, however, without Devin Booker. Yet again, another team leaves breathing room for the Bulls on account of injuries.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

--- The first five minutes of this game did NOT go in the Bulls' favor. The Suns, at one point, led 22-6 about five minutes into the game. Billy Donovan opted to dip into the reserves early, checking Alex Caruso into the game at about the 7:30 mark.

--- On that last note, Caruso put the Bulls right back in the game. He hit three straight 3-point shots in the first quarter to cut the Suns' lead to single-digits. His nine points catapulted the Bulls on a 16-4 run in the middle of the quarter. He finished with 19 points and three steals. More on him later.

--- The Bulls fought back valiantly in the second quarter --- and the whole game, for that matter --- tying the Suns at the half, 57-57, on account of keeping the Suns to 21 points in the second quarter. The difference? The bench finished with a +48 plus/minus. The starters? The exact opposite: -48.

--- It wasn't just one player who helped carry the Bulls back into the game offensively. The Bulls put three starters --- not including Zach LaVine --- in double-digits in the first half. Vucevic (12), DeMar DeRozan (11) and Coby White (11) all brought their best in the first half. The Bulls remained hot in the first half from downtown (6-of-13) and got to the free-throw line exceptionally well (16-of-19).

--- Since the Bulls dropped off significantly against the Denver Nuggets in the second half, losing by 21 points, the Bulls have underlined, highlighted and preached keeping their foot on the gas. They accomplished that feat against the Utah Jazz on Monday, holding onto their halftime lead and breaking out the victory cigars with Dalen Terry, Terry Taylor and Julian Phillips all getting garbage time minutes.

--- There are a lot of Suns names for the Bulls to keep an eye on. But Grayson Allen is a sneaky qualifier for KYP (know your personnel). The Bulls left him open constantly from beyond the 3-point line and he made them pay. He finished with 26 points on 9-of-16 shooting and 8-of-13 from the 3-point line.

--- Donovan should seriously consider the idea of starting Caruso. Unfortunately, as Donovan illustrated on Monday, he's trying to manage Caruso's minutes to prevent injury. He's already been playing with a banged-up shoulder --- one that doesn't limit him, but forces him into a heating pack every time he's on the bench. Still, Torrey Craig has struggled in the starting line and Caruso is thriving on both ends of the floor, evidenced by Wednesday's game.

Here's what Donovan said Monday about the idea of starting Caruso:

"I have thought a lot about that. I think the challenge is when you start getting into a situation where you start him you're exceeding into situations where he's potentially playing over 30 minutes per game. I'm really trying to be careful managing him."

--- Rebounding needs to be a top priority for the Bulls' focus going forward. Wednesday's game marks the third straight game the Bulls have been out-rebounded. They lost tonight's battle 53-38 against the Phoenix Suns. We know Vucevic is an elite defensive rebounder, but this needs to expand into a collaborative effort moving forward. Honestly, the Suns' rebounding probably helped them erase their turnover differential (21-14) with the Bulls.

--- Defense was imperative down the stretch. We've talked countlessly about the Bulls staying rigid on the defensive end, especially in the second half. The Suns didn't make a field goal in the last 4:30 of regulation. Caruso played a huge role, contesting Durant's final attempt to win the game at the buzzer. That made all the difference in giving the Bulls a chance to win in overtime.

Unfortunately, they came up just short in the end, despite a valiant, admirable effort from the Bulls.

The Bulls get a sizeable break, as they won't play again until Sunday at home against the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons defeated the Bulls earlier this season, how will they respond?

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.