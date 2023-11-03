On Friday, the Bulls will play the first in-season tournament game in its history against the Brooklyn Nets at home at the United Center.

Here are three things that make the game different than the rest.

First In-Season Tournament Game

Friday's game against the Nets marks the Bulls' first in-season tournament game.

What does that mean?

The Bulls, and the rest of the NBA, will play four regular-season games dedicated to the in-season tournament. Between six groups, five teams in each group will play each other once to generate a four-game record. The best record in each group, plus two wild card teams, will advance to the tournament.

It's a single-elimination tournament between eight teams. The semifinals and finals will each take place in Las Vegas. The winner will take home the NBA Cup and players on each of the final four teams will take home money.

Aesthetics

This game marks the first in-season tournament game ever for the Bulls. For that, they're rolling out the red carpet (literally).

The court floor at the United Center has an all-new design. It'll be an all-red floor with a white Bulls logo in the middle on top of the NBA Cup. Each paint area will be painted to also mirror the NBA cup.

The Bulls will wear their 2023-24 City Edition jerseys for the first time this season. They were designed to pay tribute to Chicago Stadium with the classic vertical lettering and font.

NBC Sports Chicago and NBC 5 Simulcast

Tonight marks one of four total Bulls and Blackhawks games that will stream live on both NBC Sports Chicago and NBC 5.

However you want to watch tonight's game, you have a couple of options to do so via NBC's simulcast. Tune in at 6:30 p.m. CT for Bulls Pregame Live and at 7 p.m. CT for tipoff.

Can't watch the game? Follow along on @NBCSBulls, or "Bulls Talk" on Twitter (X) for live clips.

