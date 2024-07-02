Andre Drummond bids Bulls fans a heartfelt farewell in social media post

Andre Drummond bid Bulls fans adieu with a classy social media post Monday after signing a two-year contract with the Sixers Sunday evening.

Dear Chicago,

Thank you for all the love and support you’ve shown me during my two years . It was nothing short of amazing! It was an honor to wear Chicago across my chest.

I LOVE YOU 🫂 and see you soon ❤️🐂



We are always connected Y❤️ pic.twitter.com/Wgi9OtDIR1 — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) July 1, 2024

The Bulls lost Drummond in free agency after passing on opportunities to trade him for second-round picks at the February deadline.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

According to a league source, Drummond's agreement with the Sixers is worth $10 million over two years.

I’m in the mood for a Philly cheesesteak 🫂 — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) June 30, 2024

Drummond's exit has been expected since that April loss to the Miami Heat in the Play In Tournament. He'll return to the 76ers for a second time, originally signing as a free agent to back up Joel Embiid in August 2021. He lasted 49 games before getting traded to the Brooklyn Nets.

But he found a home in Chicago, producing two productive seasons as Nikola Vucevic's backup. The former four-time NBA rebounding champion averaged 7.3 points and 7.9 rebounds in just 15.1 minutes over 146 games. That included 10 games as a starter last season when Drummond averaged 14.1 points and 17.9 rebounds.

Drummond was a fan favorite in Chicago, often drawing standing ovations after reserve stints that featured hard play and, sometimes, colorful moments.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.