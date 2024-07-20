Ayo Dosunmu brings his Illinois number to the Bulls in digit switch

Ayo Dosunmu is changing his jersey number with the Bulls.

He's bringing his old No. 11 from his Illinois days to the Bulls, leaving behind him No. 12. Dosunmu confirmed the jersey speculation on social media last Thursday with the caption "Long live the jet."

Ayo Dosunmu confirms on Instagram that he is switching to No. 11 this season. It’s the same number he sported at Illinois.



Guess my Ayo jersey is now vintage!



The jersey was last held by DeMar DeRozan, who the Bulls sent to the Kings in the form of a sign-and-trade. Ironically, DeRozan considerately attended Dosunmu's jersey retirement ceremony at Illinois, when the Illini retired Dosunmu's No. 11.

Now, he'll don the same number he did in college and of his NBA mentor.

