Bulls add E.J. Liddell to training camp mix

There's a theme to the Chicago Bulls' roster makeover and offseason philosophy. Management is targeting young players with experience as they attempt to build the next iteration following two disappointing seasons.

And so it stands that E.J. Liddell is coming to training camp on an "earn-it" deal, which a source confirmed after Hoops Hype first reported the news on Saturday.

The move brings the Bulls' offseason roster to 21 players, the maximum number allowed. The Bulls have 14 guaranteed contracts. The contract of Onuralp Bitim isn't fully guaranteed. That means one NBA roster spot is open should the Bulls choose to carry 15 players. They also have one two-way contract available.

Liddell, 23, is an undersized power forward in the guise of Terry Taylor, who agreed to a training camp deal with the Sacramento Kings on Friday. Liddell played at Ohio State following a high school career in downstate Illinois at Belleville West.

The 41st pick in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft by the New Orleans Pelicans, Liddell tore his ACL at NBA Summer League that year. He rebounded to play just 23 minutes over eight games at the NBA level last season but averaged 17.7 points and 7.8 rebounds in the G League.

The Bulls open training camp on September 30 with Media Day activities, followed by the first practice on October 1. Liddell is now in the mix.

