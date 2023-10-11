Trending
Bulls announce jersey schedule for 2023-24 season

The Bulls will rotate between four uniforms throughout the course of the season

By Tori Rubinstein

The Chicago Bulls have released their official uniform schedule for the 2023-24 NBA season.

Each team in the league will rotate between four or five jerseys. The uniforms are sorted into four editions — Association, Icon, Statement and City. Here's the breakdown for the Bulls this year:

Association Jersey = white

Icon Jersey = red

Statement Edition = black pinstripe

This year's City Edition uniform has not yet been formally released, though photos of what appears to be the Bulls' were leaked on social media last month. The team will don their new City Editions for the first time on November 3 at home against the Nets.

The Bulls will rock with white home jerseys and red road jerseys, and will sprinkle in their Statement and City Edition threads throughout the year.

