Bulls announcers blast refs for bizarre Nikola Jokić ejection

You know it's a bad call when fans of the opposing team are livid.

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokić was ejected for arguing a non-call in Tuesday's game against the Chicago Bulls.

After missing a closely-contested layup, Jokić appeared to shout at the official for not blowing the whistle on Bulls center Nikola Vucevic under the rim.

The big man received a technical foul and was immediately tossed from the game.

Fans at the United Center who paid to see the two-time MVP booed loudly at the referees as Jokić left the court. The Bulls' TV announcers, color analyst Stacey King and play-by-play man Adam Amin, vocalized their contempt for the call live on NBC Sports Chicago's broadcast, as well.

"That's terrible," King said. "That's excessive. Give the guy a tech. He should've got a tech. But to eject the guy, come on now.

"The people didn't come to see the officials. They came to see the players. He's one of the players that people came to see. Give him a tech. He earns that. He's a two-time MVP. He earned the right to be able to communicate."

"That doesn't seem fair at all," Amin agreed. "That seems excessive."

It is unclear what Jokić said to the referee, but it's hard to imagine it warranted an ejection with no prior warning in front of a crowd in Chicago who only gets an opportunity to see the NBA's most dominant player once a year.