Bulls' Artūras Karnišovas says training camp will decide point guard starter

Chicago Bulls executives Artūras Karnišovas and Marc Eversley visited the WSCR-AM 670 studio on Wednesday and said the starting point guard will be determined by a training camp competition.

"I think it's going to be competition, fierce competition. It's going to be a lot of good guards," Karnišovas told The Score hosts Dan Bernstein, Laurence Holmes and Leila Rahimi. "That's mentality we're going into training camp (with.) I'm looking forward to it. It's going to be hard for (coach) Billy (Donovan)."

Management received a verbal commitment from Jevon Carter and re-signed White on the opening night of free agency. Later in the offseason, Dosunmu, who held the position last season until Patrick Beverley arrived via the buyout market, re-signed.

The Bulls have said Lonzo Ball will miss his second straight season as he attempts a comeback from his troublesome left knee, leaving the position open.

Earlier this summer, in an appearance on NBC Sports Chicago's Bulls Talk Podcast, Eversley detailed what made Carter attractive to the Bulls.

"He brings toughness, grit, a competitive spirit to our group that we felt we needed to address. And we've done that," Eversley told NBC Sports Chicago. "Not to mention, he's a 40 percent 3-point shooter. We've talked a lot about adding shooting."

Indeed, shooting and having a more cohesive group served as central themes of management's appearance on The Score. The Bulls were the only team in the NBA last season not to attempt at least 30 3-point attempts per game.

"We were lowest 3-point rate, lowest 3-pointers made last year. We're trying to change our shooting profile and play a little faster, move the ball better," Karnišovas said on The Score. "Playing a little faster is going to create more 3-point attempts because a lot of 3-point attempts created in our league are on the fast break. Those are open 3s. The way you create 3s is you gotta run or you gotta get to the paint. We didn't do a very good job last year getting to the paint."

Adding Torrey Craig in free agency as well as Carter also could help the Bulls' 3-point shooting. Those and second-round pick Julian Phillips are the only two additions to a team that will be headed to Nashville, Tenn., next week for training camp.

The Bulls haven't held training camp outside of Chicago since Jerry Krause's first season as general manager when the franchise traveled to Beloit College in Wisconsin.

"Everybody's together," Eversley said on The Score. "We're going to go to practice together. We're going to eat together. We're going to have team functions together. We're going to program the week so they do everything together. From Day One, find a common purpose and build up from that.

"I thought we had a pretty good run last year from the All-Star break. We were 14-9, incredible comeback against Toronto in the play-in game, up five late against Miami. And we all saw what Miami did. And so it kind of speaks to the parity that Artūras is talking about.

"But what we learned from our team when we had our exit interviews was they were a team but they didn't really feel like a team. It's almost like you just show up, you go to work, you go home and you show up the next day. They love to play. And our coaches love to coach. We were a team, but they didn't feel like they were really a team. That is something to us that was important to us in the offseason to address. And we're addressing it from Day One when we get to Nashville."

With a point guard competition beginning then as well.

