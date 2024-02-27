The Chicago Bulls fell to the Detroit Pistons 105-95 on Tuesday night in historic fashion.

Against a 9-49 Pistons team with the worst defensive rating in the NBA, the Bulls shot a ghastly 2-for-29 (6.9%) from three-point range. They missed their first 11 attempts and, at one point, stood at 1-for-22.

It's the worst three-point shooting percentage in a game by any team all season. More notably, it's the second-worst three-point shooting percentage in a game in NBA history with a minimum of 25 attempts. Only the Boston Celtics' 1-for-25 performance against the Houston Rockets on November 1, 2014 is worse.

The Bulls entered the night ranked 23rd in the league with 11.8 three-pointers per game. But by virtue of the fewest 3-point makes in franchise history for a game with at least 25 attempts, they dropped to 24th with 11.6.

Coby White’s shooting struggles continued. He finished 2-for-14 and is 13-for-49 in the three games since the All-Star break.

