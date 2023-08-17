While the Chicago Bulls' regular season doesn't tip off until October 25, the organization's digital content team has clearly been on the grind.

The Bulls dropped their regular season schedule on Thursday with an unbelievably rad Pokemon-themed video.

The nearly five-minute-long video shows Benny the Bull in an original Game Boy-style universe competing in challenges at the United Center. His opponents include, Victor Wembanyama, Gregg Popovich, Nikola Jokić, LeBron James and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

Some familiar faces show up to help Benny on his missions, too. Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan compete in challenges, and Joakim Noah shows up to take a jab at the city of Cleveland.

Oh, and Chicago Bulls icon Diar DeRozan is called on to distract Benny's opponents.

Quite frankly, it's brilliant.

Information about purchasing season tickets and single-game tickets for the 2023-24 regular season can be found here.

