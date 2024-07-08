Bulls finalize DeMar DeRozan sign-and-trade

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

In a team statement, Chicago Bulls executive vice president Artūras Karnišovas commented on DeMar DeRozan's departure on Monday.

"We thank DeMar for everything he has done for our team as a leader and mentor," Karnišovas said. "Everyone inside our building appreciated and respected DeMar's professionalism and commitment to the organization and the city of Chicago, and we wish him the best in Sacramento."

The Bulls finalized the three-team trade with the Kings and San Antonio Spurs, acquiring guard Chris Duarte, two second-round picks and cash from Sacramento and RaiQuan Gray, who will be waived, from San Antonio.

Coincidentally, Duarte earned second-team All-Rookie honors in 2022 along with new teammates Josh Giddey and Ayo Dosunmu after averaging 13.1 points for the Indiana Pacers.

"We are thrilled to bring Chris into the mix here with his experience, versatility and offensive abilities," Karnišovas' statement said.

Duarte, who enters a crowded guard picture with Giddey, Dosunmu, Coby White, Zach LaVine, Dalen Terry and Lonzo Ball, will wear No. 27. Like Terry, Duarte, at 6 feet, 6 inches, can play wing.

The Bulls also made official their free-agent signing of center Jalen Smith, who played with Duarte in Indiana. He will wear No. 7.

