Bulls' In-Season Tournament schedule revealed

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

The Chicago Bulls already knew their opponents for the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament, having landed in the East Group C pool with the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors and Orlando Magic following a league-run random drawing.

Now, they know the dates of their four matchups to determine if they’ll advance to the knockout rounds.

Home games on Nov. 3 against the Nets and Nov. 17 against the Magic plus road games on Nov. 24 versus the Raptors and Nov. 28 versus the Celtics comprise the Bulls’ four-game group play stage. The NBA released the tournament schedule on Tuesday.

Eight teams will advance to the knockout rounds to be played on Dec. 4-5----the six teams with the best standing from each of the six groupings, plus two wild card teams comprised of one team from each conference with the best record that finished second in group play.

All group play games, the aforementioned knockout rounds and the Dec. 7 semifinal matchups in Las Vegas will count as regular-season games. The Dec. 9 championship game to determine the inaugural NBA Cup winner will not count as a regular-season game.

Those teams that don’t advance to the knockout rounds will play two regular-season games against other non-qualifying teams on Dec. 6 and 8. Thus, for the first time, this year’s NBA regular-season schedule, which will be released Thursday, will initially list just 80 games---with two more for each team to be determined as the In-Season Tournament unfolds.

If that all sounds confusing, the matchups shouldn’t be. Here’s a look at what the Bulls’ four opponents added and lost over a typically eventful NBA offseason.

Nov. 3 vs. Nets

Seth Curry, Yuta Watanabe, Joe Harris and Patty Mills are gone. Curry and Watanabe left in free agency. Management traded the latter two in cost-cutting moves.

Dennis Smith Jr., Darius Bazley, Lonnie Walker IV and Trendon Watford are in, signing as free agents in upside moves. The Nets also added Noah Clowney and Dariq Whitehead with the 21st and 22nd picks in the NBA Draft, one largely seen as deep by scouts.

But the biggest move was re-signing Cam Johnson, acquired in the Kevin Durant trade. Johnson, Mikal Bridges, Spencer Dinwiddie are the centerpieces now, with Dorian Finney-Smith and Nic Claxton playing significant roles.

If Ben Simmons can regain even a glimmer of his previous form, this team could be intriguing.

Nov. 17 vs. Magic

Old friend Wendell Carter Jr. has authored some monster games against the team that drafted him. He has averaged 19.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists in eight career meetings against the Bulls.

The Magic re-signed Mo Wagner, added Joe Ingles in free agency and drafted Anthony Black and Jett Howard, the latter pick representing the final piece to the Nikola Vucevic trade. Before free agency began, the franchise also guaranteed the contracts of Gary Harris and Markelle Fultz.

Bol Bol and Michael Carter-Williams are gone. But this team still revolves around Carter Jr., Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner and has some intriguing pieces in Jalen Suggs, Cole Anthony and Jonathan Isaac if he can stay healthy. And don’t forget: The Magic finished 29-28 after their brutal 5-20 start.

Nov. 24 at Raptors

Toronto has a new coach in former Memphis Grizzlies assistant Darko Rajakovic, who replaced Nick Nurse. But despite widespread speculation, leading scorer Pascal Siakam is still around. So is OG Anunoby.

Losing Fred VanVleet is significant, although Toronto quickly moved to sign Dennis Schroder as his replacement. The Raptors also re-signed center Jakob Poelto, drafted Gradey Dick and added Jalen McDaniels and former Bull Garrett Temple in free agency.

Holdover Gary Trent Jr. always seems to play well against the Bulls. And who knows? Perhaps Bulls summer-league standout Javon Freeman-Liberty will be up on his two-way contract by this game.

Nov. 28 at Celtics

Executive Brad Stevens did his biggest work before free agency, surprisingly trading a player long synonymous with the franchise in Marcus Smart. The three-team deal that sent Smart to the Grizzlies landed Kristaps Porzingis in Boston, which also re-signed Jaylen Brown to a $300 million extension.

Stevens also signed-and-traded Grant Williams to the Mavericks, and he added burly forward Oshae Brissett as a depth piece.

The Bulls, like all teams, will have their hands full with Jayson Tatum. Derrick White, Malcolm Brogdon and Robert Williams III are holdovers too. How Porzingis fits is the main storyline to the Celtics’ season.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.