Bulls open 5-game preseason schedule at Cavaliers

Questions remain about the Chicago Bulls: How long will Zach LaVine remain on the roster? What will the starting lineup be with mainstays DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso playing elsewhere? Can first-round pick Matas Buzelis become a two-way force? What about Lonzo Ball's health?

But there is now certainty about where some of those answers will start to form.

The Bulls released their five-game preseason schedule on Wednesday, opening on Oct. 8 at the Cleveland Cavaliers at 6 p.m.

That game is followed by an Oct. 12 home preseason opener against Derrick Rose and the Memphis Grizzlies, an Oct. 14 road meeting against the Milwaukee Bucks, an Oct. 16 home matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves and an Oct. 18 rematch at home against the Cavaliers. The final four games all tipoff at 7 p.m.

Buzelis, the 11th overall pick, displayed an edge and physicality at summer league, following through on his vow to try to become a two-way presence with strong shotblocking instincts. Buzelis joins newcomers Josh Giddey, acquired from Oklahoma City in the Caruso trade and currently playing for Australia at the Paris Olympics, and backup center Jalen Smith in a roster overhaul which management said is centered on experienced youth.

Patrick Williams avoided restricted free agency to re-sign and team with holdovers Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, Dalen Terry and Julian Phillips to further build out this youthful core. Williams' development, particularly with the Bulls letting DeRozan go to Sacramento in a sign-and-trade transaction, will be a major storyline to this season.

Of course, how the Bulls can thrive with a youth movement and let Giddey operate with the ball in his hands while trying to rehabilitate LaVine's trade value and Ball's health could be tricky. Veteran center Nikola Vucevic also re-signed last offseason in an attempt to compete for the playoffs, which no longer looks a reality.

So intrigue is always present. Training camp and this preseason schedule will be where some of the answers begin to form.

