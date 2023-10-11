Bulls place two players in ESPN's top 50 NBA player rankings

Basketball is upon us.

And in Chicago, the goal is the same as it has been for the past two seasons: continuity. The Bulls notably made marginal upgrades to their roster this offseason in hopes of improving upon the 40-42 season they generated last season. How well can they finish this season, after failing to make the playoffs by way of a play-in loss?

In light of a litany of new rosters/players across the league, here are ESPN's top 50 player rankings. Two Chicago Bulls players --- Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan --- found themselves next to each other in the rankings.

LaVine: ESPN ranked No. 38

"ESPN's 2022 NBA rank: 27

Why he fell 11 spots: LaVine was not himself at the start of last season after undergoing offseason knee surgery and did not play with the same offensive punch for most of the first half. But he picked it up after the All-Star break, averaging 27-5-4 down the stretch to get the Bulls into the play-in tournament."

DeRozan: ESPN ranked No. 39

"ESPN's 2022 NBA rank: 28

Why he fell 11 spots: It would have been hard for DeRozan to follow up on a career year during his first season in Chicago, but DeRozan was still an All-Star in his second season with the Bulls. However, the Bulls did not win at the same level as they did two seasons ago.

One huge question for his season: DeRozan is entering the final season of his contract with the Bulls, although both he and the team have expressed interest in an extension. However, if the Bulls do not have more success this season after missing the playoffs in 2022-23, will DeRozan's tenure in Chicago continue?"

Only 100-11 players were ranked and listed for ESPN.

On that list included two former Bulls: Jimmy Butler, who finished No. 12, and Lauri Markkanen, who finished No. 28 in the rankings. Butler remains with the Heat and Markkanen is going into his second season with the Utah Jazz.

From the 100-51 list, Nikola Vucevic found his way in the rankings, finishing as the No. 75 best player.

