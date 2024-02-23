Bulls to convert Onuralp Bitim's contract to fill roster spot

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

The Chicago Bulls are poised to convert Onuralp Bitim's two-way contract into a standard NBA contract in a move to fill the open roster spot for a shorthanded team and begin some salary cap maneuverings in advance of next season.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The imminent move, first reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania and confirmed by a source, takes the Bulls out of a buyout market in which they expressed interest in Danilo Gallinari. When Gallinari chose the Milwaukee Bucks and the Detroit Pistons appeared poised to keep Evan Fournier, the Bulls followed through with the Bitim move.

Bitim, who turns 25 next month, has played six NBA minutes after playing several years professionally overseas. But he has shot 43 percent from 3-point range while averaging 16.7 points in regular season play for the Windy City Bulls of the G League. Overall, Bitim is averaging 14.2 points on 36.3 percent shooting in the G League.

The Bulls are currently without Zach LaVine, Patrick Williams and Torrey Craig. Even if Bitim doesn't play, his imminent signing to a multiyear deal adds a value contract for the offseason that can be included potentially for salary matching in trades. The multiyear deal is expected to feature either non-guarantees or guarantee dates well into next season.

The Bulls have until early next month to sign another player to the two-way spot vacated by Bitim's promotion should they choose to do so.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.