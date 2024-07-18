Bulls to face Bronny James, Lakers in summer league

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

The Chicago Bulls final game at NBA Summer League will feature a familiar name---Bronny James.

The NBA announced the schedule for the fifth game for multiple teams, and the Bulls will face the Lakers on Saturday at 6 p.m. Central in Las Vegas.

The son of LeBron is drawing wide scrutiny with every move he makes for the Los Angeles Lakers, who selected him in the second round of last month's NBA Draft. He scored 12 points in the Lakers' first victory of the summer after five straight losses, a one-point triumph over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.

But James, who left USC after one year to enter the draft, largely has struggled. Until that game, he had averaged 4.3 points on 22.6 percent shooting. That included 15 straight misses from 3-point range.

James' 12-point game featured two made 3-pointers.

Meanwhile, Matas Buzelis has played well through the first three games for the 1-2 Bulls. Buzelis is averaging 20.3 points and 2 blocks in 31.6 minutes, playing with a competitive edge that is drawing widespread raves.

“What can’t he do?" teammate Patrick Williams said of Buzelis. "He’s young. But he can shoot the ball, change direction. Can guard 1 through 5. He’s a dog, talking trash already. I love what I’m seeing.”

The Bulls close their NBA Summer League schedule with a game on Friday against the Atlanta Hawks, who drafted Zaccharie Risacher No. 1 overall but sat him against the Lakers, and then the Lakers on Saturday.

