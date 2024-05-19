Bulls to hire Dan Craig to Billy Donovan's staff

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

The Chicago Bulls have worked to complete their assistant coaching staff after the departures of Chris Fleming and Josh Longstaff.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

One day after agreeing to hire former Washington Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr., Billy Donovan and the franchise have reached agreement with Dan Craig, sources confirmed. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news.

Craig has worked under Erik Spoelstra in Miami and spent the last four seasons as Ty Lue's associate head coach with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Craig also served as the Heat's head G League coach for the 2015-16 season, where he led the Sioux Falls Skyforce to the title while earning coach of the year honors. He and Unseld Jr. will serve as top assistant coaches, with John Bryant moving from the back to front bench as Maurice Cheeks transitions to a smaller role by his choice. Longstaff is departing for a role on Charles Lee's staff in Charlotte, while the Bulls didn't renew Fleming's contract.

The Bulls targeted coaches with head coaching experience in their quest to reshape the staff. They had conversations with many candidates including David Fizdale and Dwane Casey, sources said, but landed on two top targets. Longtime NBA journalist Marc Stein first reported the Fizdale contact in his Substack.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.