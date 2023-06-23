Trending
Bulls to open NBA Summer League play on July 7 against the Raptors

The Bulls will play at least five games this summer in Las Vegas, Nevada

By NBC Sports Chicago Staff

The NBA released its summer league schedule on Friday, and the Chicago Bulls will face the Toronto Raptors on July 7 at 5:30 p.m. CT in their opening game.

The Bulls will play at least five games on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus. Their other set games are July 8 against the Memphis Grizzlies at 4 p.m. CT; July 11 against the Sacramento Kings at 9 p.m. CT and July 13 against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 2 p.m. CT.

Other than this year’s second-round pick, Julian Phillips, and sophomore guard Dalen Terry, the Bulls’ Summer League roster is unknown at this point. The two-way players of Justin Lewis, Terry Taylor and Adama Sanogo are safe bets, as well.

