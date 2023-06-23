The NBA released its summer league schedule on Friday, and the Chicago Bulls will face the Toronto Raptors on July 7 at 5:30 p.m. CT in their opening game.

The Bulls will play at least five games on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus. Their other set games are July 8 against the Memphis Grizzlies at 4 p.m. CT; July 11 against the Sacramento Kings at 9 p.m. CT and July 13 against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 2 p.m. CT.

Other than this year’s second-round pick, Julian Phillips, and sophomore guard Dalen Terry, the Bulls’ Summer League roster is unknown at this point. The two-way players of Justin Lewis, Terry Taylor and Adama Sanogo are safe bets, as well.

