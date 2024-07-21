Bulls to sign local product DJ Steward to two-way deal

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

The Chicago Bulls have a history of local products taking advantage of summer league opportunities.

Guard DJ Steward is poised to become the latest one, utilizing his strong showing at NBA Summer League to agree to sign a two-way contract with his hometown team. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the news.

Like Javon Freeman-Liberty before him, Steward impressed with his scoring ability and downhill play. Steward, who played high school locally at Fenwick and Whitney Young before attending Duke for a year, averaged 17.4 points and 6.4 assists and shot 40 percent from 3-point range in five games in Las Vegas for the Bulls.

That included a dominant performance of 37 points and seven assists in Friday's overtime victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

Steward, 22, is a G League veteran of three seasons already. After going undrafted following his lone season at Duke, he played for the Stockton Kings for two seasons and Maine Celtics last season.

He joins Adama Sanogo and Andrew Funk for now as the Bulls' two-way players under contract. And he also joins Ayo Dosunmu, Matas Buzelis and Jevon Carter as hometown products living the dream of signing with their hometown franchise.

