Bulls unveil seven sharp, player-inspired giveaway jerseys

The Bulls announced their unveiling of seven different giveaway jerseys for fans to obtain. The jerseys are tailored and inspired by Bulls players with special "odes to their roots."

Introducing our Player Jersey Series! 🔥



We worked with our players to design seven unique Bulls jerseys that will be given away at upcoming games this season.



— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) December 8, 2023

Here is the schedule for the player-inspired jerseys Bulls fans can pick up at the upcoming home games.

Zach LaVine's UCLA, "Flight 8" jersey: Dec. 20 vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Patrick Williams' Florida State, North Carolina jersey: Dec. 23 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

DeMar DeRozan's Compton, Chicago map jersey: Dec. 30 vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Alex Caruso's Texas A&M-themed jersey: Jan 30 vs. Toronto Raptors

Nikola Vucevic USC, Montenegro-themed jersey: Feb. 3 vs. Sacramento Kings

Ayo Dosunmu's Illini, Chicago jersey: March 1 vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Coby White's "Sub Zero" jersey: March 11 vs. Dallas Mavericks

