Bulls unveil seven sharp, player-inspired giveaway jerseys

The Bulls announced their unveiling of seven different giveaway jerseys for fans to obtain. The jerseys are tailored and inspired by Bulls players with special "odes to their roots."
Here is the schedule for the player-inspired jerseys Bulls fans can pick up at the upcoming home games.
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.
Zach LaVine's UCLA, "Flight 8" jersey: Dec. 20 vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Patrick Williams' Florida State, North Carolina jersey: Dec. 23 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
DeMar DeRozan's Compton, Chicago map jersey: Dec. 30 vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Alex Caruso's Texas A&M-themed jersey: Jan 30 vs. Toronto Raptors
Bulls News
Nikola Vucevic USC, Montenegro-themed jersey: Feb. 3 vs. Sacramento Kings
Ayo Dosunmu's Illini, Chicago jersey: March 1 vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Coby White's "Sub Zero" jersey: March 11 vs. Dallas Mavericks