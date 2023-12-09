Trending
Bulls unveil seven sharp, player-inspired giveaway jerseys

Check out these cool threads inspired by the players to be given away at Bulls home games

By Ryan Taylor

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Bulls announced their unveiling of seven different giveaway jerseys for fans to obtain. The jerseys are tailored and inspired by Bulls players with special "odes to their roots."

Here is the schedule for the player-inspired jerseys Bulls fans can pick up at the upcoming home games.

Zach LaVine's UCLA, "Flight 8" jersey: Dec. 20 vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Patrick Williams' Florida State, North Carolina jersey: Dec. 23 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

DeMar DeRozan's Compton, Chicago map jersey: Dec. 30 vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Alex Caruso's Texas A&M-themed jersey: Jan 30 vs. Toronto Raptors

Nikola Vucevic USC, Montenegro-themed jersey: Feb. 3 vs. Sacramento Kings

Ayo Dosunmu's Illini, Chicago jersey: March 1 vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Coby White's "Sub Zero" jersey: March 11 vs. Dallas Mavericks

