Bulls waive Andrew Funk, open two-way spot

The Bulls waived two-way guard Andrew Funk on Wednesday, the team announced.

The Bulls signed Funk, 24, to a two-way contract last February, having him play primarily with the Windy City Bulls. With the G-League team last season, Funk posted 11.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from 13 games where he played 35.2 minutes on average.

He appeared in five games up with the Bulls in the NBA where he logged 13 total minutes in mainly garbage-time situations.

This summer, Funk played all five summer league games the Bulls had on their schedule. He averaged 13.9 minutes on average, posting 2.4 points, 0.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. He shot an underwhelming 16.7% from the field, along with a 17.6% mark from 3-point range.

Funk's release opens up a two-way spot for the Bulls. Chicago native DJ Steward and Adama Sanogo represent the other two-way spots. Each NBA team is allowed three two-way contracts on their roster.

