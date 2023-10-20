The Chicago Bulls have waived Carlik Jones, the 2023 G-League MVP, the team announced on Friday.

Transaction: We have waived guard Carlik Jones. pic.twitter.com/ubIwoZdcHO — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) October 20, 2023

Jones, 25, signed with the Bulls in the summer of 2022. About $250,000 of his non-guaranteed deal would've been guaranteed on opening night, moving the Bulls to erase his salary before Wednesday. Releasing him keeps the Bulls short of going over the luxury tax, too.

The Bulls have a fairly crowded backcourt. They already carry three point guards on their roster: Coby White, Jevon Carter and Ayo Dosunmu. Technically, Lonzo Ball counts as a point guard on the roster, too, although he won't play this season.

There's a chance Jones returns to the Windy City Bulls, the majority of where he played last season, if another team doesn't sign him first.

Last season, Jones earned G-League MVP with the Windy City Bulls last season by way of averaging 20.3 points, 7.4 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game on 49.4% shooting from the field and 39.2% shooting from beyond the arc.

He scored 20 points in seven games while playing with the Bulls last season.

Jones played four games this preseason, too. He averaged 11 minutes per game while sinking two points per contest on four shot attempts. He mostly played in garbage time minutes.

