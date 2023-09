The Bulls took a trip to the South Side to take a break from the courts.

On Friday, the Bulls social media team published some highlights of the team playing softball at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Here are some highlights from the day. The Bulls donned sleek Bulls baseball jerseys and took to the fields to show off their skills.

The hit was good but the dance was better 😂



cc: @CobyWhite, @PatrickLW4 pic.twitter.com/TSDbQgP5do — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) September 22, 2023

