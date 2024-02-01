Coby White had an excellent January.

In 15 games, White averaged 22.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game in the month. He was even named a nominee for the Player of the Month, according to NBA communications.

He did achieve one feat, however, that perfectly highlighted how well he performed in January. According to Bulls PR, White and Minnesota Timberwolves phenom, Anthony Edwards were the only two players to finish the month with at least 35 3-point field goals, 80 rebounds and 80 assists. White dominated in January.

Remember, too, White leads the NBA in total minutes played this season, having played 1,764 minutes this season. He is averaging 36 minutes per game. His 38.2 minutes per game in January were the fourth most for the month.

Unfortunately, White didn't earn an All-Star nod this season for his spectacular first half of the season. No one from the Bulls earned an All-Star nod, the first time since 2020 the Bulls sent no one to the coveted game.

White's breakout season will surely place him in the conversation for Most Improved Player voting by the season’s end. But with the Bulls’ sub-.500 record and a crowded field, that remains to be seen.

White has posted career-high averages pretty much across the board, including 19 points per game, 5.1 assists, 4.7 rebounds and shooting percentages of 46.1 percent overall and 39.1 percent from 3-point range. White ranks tied for eighth leaguewide with 136 made 3-pointers.

